Why we can expect the AI boom to continue

Manufacturers see potential for artificial intelligence in the sector - Copyright AFP Axel Heimken

New predictions in the field of technology suggest that as the AI boom continues, low code will become increasingly popular. Furthermore, it is anticipated that integration will reinforce better organizational design. An impact of this will be with and legacy systems becoming obsolete.

These likely directions have been assessed by Peter Kreslins, CTO of Digibee, as he explains to Digital Journal.

As the AI boom continues, low code will become increasingly popular

On the subject of coding, Kreslins observes: “There are parallels between AI and low code use cases and adoptions. AI is helping organizations and individuals to analyse, interpret and manage massive data sets, as well as create initial drafts of content, find answers to questions and interpret medical images such as X-rays.”

Low-code is a software development approach that enables developers to create applications with minimal hand coding.

Drawing on examples, Kreslins continues: “Across all use cases, AI is skyrocketing. Similarly, low code removes much of the burden of writing actual code: It takes much less time to provide high-level direction, which low-code systems convert to code. This is similar to the ways generative AI systems, such as ChatGPT and DALL-E, save time producing text or images based on high-level direction. As organizations look to expand software development to citizen developers to increase productivity and agility, and to free developers to focus more on system design and architecture and less on coding, low code enables such initiatives. Therefore, we expect the use of low code will also increase in 2024.”

Integration will support better organizational design, especially as the WFH/hybrid work models continue

On the subject of design directions, Kreslins observes: “Modern integration platforms, particularly those that were born in the cloud, offer organizations the opportunity to substantially enhance core principles of organizational design – including efficiency, scalability, flexibility and accountability – so much so that organizations that leverage born-in-the-cloud platforms to enhance these organizational design principles will outperform their industry peers in meaningfully measurable ways. Modern integration platforms can integrate any modern or legacy systems to provide remote and hybrid workers the same user experience as working in the office.”

Legacy systems – are they becoming obsolete?

A consequence of innovation is the downgrading of legacy systems. With the next steps, Kreslins considers: “Legacy systems can otherwise be described simply as systems that are in place and working. That’s a reasonable but perhaps too charitable description, as the reality is that legacy software is a substantial barrier to innovation and change.”

Kreslins adds: “Modern integration platforms can integrate legacy systems with modern systems, enabling organizations to continue using legacy systems that perform well as part of their modern IT stack if they prefer. Legacy systems are becoming obsolete, but they are expensive to replace in industries such as financial services, so integrating them prolongs their use and enables them to support innovation and change.”