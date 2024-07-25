Connect with us

Why Suhas Deshpande believes mentorship is the secret to startup success

Photo courtesy of Suhas Deshpande
Startups and unforeseen challenges go hand-in-hand. That’s why working with a mentor can be so beneficial, since they can provide guidance, support, and valuable insights to help you learn from their successes and mistakes.

Software Engineer Suhas Deshpande understands the importance of mentorship. As the founding engineer of Courier, the all-in-one product notification platform for developers, he’s dedicated to sharing his knowledge and expertise with aspiring engineers. Through his involvement in First Round Capital’s Fast Track mentorship program, he’s helped many newcomers succeed and grow in their respective fields.

Learn more about Suhas Deshpande’s mentoring approach and how working with a mentor can help you develop a successful startup.

Navigating common challenges for startups

Startups without expert guidance often face issues like a lack of realistic goals, an inability to clearly identify what makes them stand out above their competition, and limited access to talent outside their own circles. As a result of challenges such as these, over 30% of startups fail within just three years.

This is where seasoned professionals can play a vital role in helping startups avoid common pitfalls. A real-life example that highlights the benefits of mentorship is the work of Suhas Deshpande.

Suhas Deshpande: A mentor and team worker

Deshpande is a highly respected figure in the software engineering industry. Recognized for his key role in modernizing systems for companies like Capital One and Mode, he’s currently a founding engineer at Courier, a leading notification platform that allows companies to reach over 50 million users.

Even though he has over a decade of experience, Deshpande is always looking for ways to expand his knowledge. “I view every conversation as an opportunity to learn,” he says. “By engaging with my peers, I continually expand my understanding and adapt to the evolving demands of the technology sector.”

But equally so, he looks for ways to share his hard-earned knowledge with others. That’s why he’s currently a certified mentor for First Round Capital’s Fast Track program, which pairs promising tech newcomers with leading experts. It’s this kind of program that Deshpande feels would have been greatly beneficial to him early in his career, and he hopes to support and guide young engineers in their professional growth.

How mentoring can empower startups

Deshpande’s work in the First Round Fast Track program is a prime example of how mentorship can be a boon to growing companies.

Mentors like Deshpande push newcomers to explore new techniques and “unlearn” outdated methodologies. “The speed at which we can shed outdated habits (which may no longer be applicable in modern scenarios) is crucial,” Deshpande says. By following this advice, startups can remain responsive and flexible to the changing demands of the market.

Startups can also benefit from a mentor’s extensive network when assembling teams with professionals from different backgrounds — something Deshpande considers to be a key factor. “If you only surround yourself with people who think the same way you do,” he says, “you’ll be running circles in your own bubble, and you’re not going to be able to grow out of it.” But with access to a broader pool of talent available, startups can cultivate a richer work environment based on continual collaboration and knowledge sharing.

Finally, Deshpande highlights the benefit of treating every interaction with a mentor as a chance to learn and expand one’s abilities. As he tells his mentees, “It’s okay to ask questions. It’s okay to not know everything and to be vulnerable.” Through these in-depth conversations with established professionals, startups can gain a wider perspective on the inner workings of their industry, improve their problem-solving skills, and anticipate potential challenges more effectively.

Building your company with expert mentorship

As you can see, mentors like Suhas Deshpande can serve as catalysts for growth, providing startups with valuable insights and resources to help them overcome challenges. By nurturing talent with the help of experts like Deshpande, aspiring entrepreneurs can increase their chances of long-term success and better position their companies for long-term growth.

Jon Stojan is a professional writer based in Wisconsin. He guides editorial teams consisting of writers across the US to help them become more skilled and diverse writers. In his free time he enjoys spending time with his wife and children.

