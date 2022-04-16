Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Why organizations must detect ransomware as early as possible

Anomaly detection to identify changes in an environment that warrants the attention of IT is a must.

Published

A pattern of data, taken at the Barbican Centre, London. Image by Tim Sandle
A pattern of data, taken at the Barbican Centre, London. Image by Tim Sandle

A digital data backup strategy is not something to focus on just one day of the year. It should be a part of your cyber hygiene. This is in the context of rising ransomware attacks and other threats to data security.

The back-up process should extend beyond files and databases, and include the back up of operating systems, applications, and configuration.

Looking into the importance of backing-up data and having systems in place for the recovery of digital data is  JG Heithcock, GM, Retrospect, a StorCentric Company.

Commenting to Digital Journal, Heithcock  says: “On World Backup Day we are reminded of the myriad reasons a sound data backup strategy and proven solutions are critical to the success of virtually all organizations, as it is a given that at some point most will suffer a failure, disaster or cyber-attack.”

There are issues that will affect any attack outcome. Here Heithcock warns: “However, given the world’s economic and political climate, the customers I speak with are most concerned about their ability to detect and recover from a malicious ransomware attack.”

As to what is to be done, Heithcock recommends: “My advice to these customers is that beyond protection, organizations must be able to detect ransomware as early as possible to stop the threat and ensure their ability to remediate and recover.”

As to what this constitutes, Heithcock advises: “A backup solution that includes anomaly detection to identify changes in an environment that warrants the attention of IT is a must. Administrators must be able to tailor anomaly detection to their business’s specific systems and workflows, with capabilities such as customizable filtering and thresholds for each of their backup policies.”

Furthermore, another thing to note is that “those anomalies must be immediately reported to management, as well as aggregated for future machine learning or analyzing purposes”, says Heithcock.

Heithcock’s final element of advice runs: “The next step after detecting the anomaly is providing the ability to recover in the event of a successful ransomware attack. This is best accomplished with an immutable backup copy of data (also known as object locking) which makes certain that the data backup cannot be altered or changed in any way.”

In this article:back-up, Business, Data, digital data, Information
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

US President Joe Biden has pledged a new $800 million military aid package for Ukraine US President Joe Biden has pledged a new $800 million military aid package for Ukraine

World

Russia warns US of ‘consequences’ of Ukraine military aid: reports

Russia has formally complained to the United States over its military aid to Ukraine, warning of “unpredictable consequences”.

18 hours ago
Ukrainian stamps marked 'Russian warship, Go...!', depicting the Moskva missile cruiser, which has been sunk Ukrainian stamps marked 'Russian warship, Go...!', depicting the Moskva missile cruiser, which has been sunk

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Russia steps up air strikes on military facilities in Kyiv, a day after warning it will renew its assault on the capital.

5 hours ago
A troupe of Myanmar folk singers and satirists are hoping to rally anti-coup fighters far from their families with barbs against the junta and jokes about home A troupe of Myanmar folk singers and satirists are hoping to rally anti-coup fighters far from their families with barbs against the junta and jokes about home

World

Myanmar rebel troupe takes aim at junta with folk satire

A troupe of Myanmar folk singers and satirists are taking their new show on a jungle tour, hoping to rally anti-coup fighters.

19 hours ago
The Vizar missile factory targeted by overnight strikes after Ukraine claimed to have used cruise missiles to hit and sink a Russia warship The Vizar missile factory targeted by overnight strikes after Ukraine claimed to have used cruise missiles to hit and sink a Russia warship

World

Russia hits Kyiv missile factory after flagship sunk

Russia pounded a Ukrainian rocket factory following the sinking of its Black Sea flagship.

18 hours ago