Why one fifth of employees is at greater risk of burnout

What are sometimes termed ‘Highly Sensitive People’ make up 20 percent of the workforce and they tend to receive above average performance reviews. However, the downside is that these individuals are also quicker to burnout.

This presents a dilemma for the modern employer. It is becoming increasingly challenging to acquire and retain talent, which means that corporations need to be inclusive of these workers and meet their needs.

Sensory Processing Sensitivity is the clinical term used to describe the trait experienced by Highly Sensitive People (HSPs). Such individuals are highly perceptive, attuned to emotional cues, intensely creative, and often overachievers. These individuals are also conscientious, driven, compassionate and responsive.

The term was coined in the mid-1990s by psychologists Elaine Aron and her husband Arthur Aron, who developed the Highly Sensitive Person Scale (HSPS) questionnaire. This connects to a body of working looking at how people respond and react to various environmental stimuli.

Clare Kumar, creator of the Happy Space™ Podcast tells Digital Journal that she wants to ensure these conscientious and talented people are recognized and invited to make their richest contributions.

Kumar has founded the Happy Space movement. This is about sharing inspiring stories of forward-thinking leaders and designers creating cultures, spaces, products, and services with sensitivity in mind.

The movement is also about empowering Highly Sensitive People to own their strengths, celebrate their superpowers, and navigate the struggles that come with being highly perceptive and responsive.

By becoming aware of this group of neurodivergent thinkers, being attuned to their needs, and creating environments where they can deliver on their strengths, employers can create a better, more inclusive and positive society where all of the workforce can thrive.

“It’s time to help this group of high performers avoid burnout and sustain their rich contributions. We need to expand inclusivity to embrace highly sensitive people and all neurodivergent thinkers,” says Kumar.

One factor that may trigger burnout is the post-COVID return to office and employers also need to be mindful of this risk.