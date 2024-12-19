Photo by Christina @ wocintechchat.com on Unsplash

This article is Sponsored Content by Clara Brinkmann

Across Europe, many companies face long delays in hiring qualified IT professionals. Recent estimates from the European Commission suggest the region falls short by hundreds of thousands of skilled specialists each year. This persistent shortage not only slows product launches and drives up recruitment costs; it also pressures firms to find new ways to maintain momentum.

Instead of waiting several months to fill open positions, more businesses are redirecting resources toward training their own employees. By focusing on upskilling, companies can develop the specific skills they need in a shorter time frame and strengthen their internal talent pools. This shift is pushing specialized training providers from an optional resource into a central part of a long-term strategy. As companies continue to face stiff competition for limited talent, evidence shows that investing in quality training can offer a practical, cost-effective solution to Europe’s ongoing IT skills gap.

Europe’s IT skills gap in numbers

The scale of Europe’s IT labor shortage is well documented across numerous industry and government reports. According to the European Commission’s Digital Economy and Society Index (DESI) 2022, 54% of businesses that hired or tried to hire ICT specialists reported difficulties filling those roles (European Commission, DESI 2022). In Germany, the tech industry association Bitkom reported a record 137,000 unfilled IT jobs in 2022 (Bitkom, IT-Fachkräftemangel 2022 (German). The situation is similar in other European markets, with both the Netherlands and France experiencing an ongoing shortage of qualified IT specialists, often leaving vacancies open for many months.

Forecasts suggest that these shortages will continue as digital transformation expands. The rise of cloud computing, advanced data analytics, and cybersecurity requirements outpaces the supply of talent trained in these areas. As traditional recruiting falls short, employers face a choice: compete fiercely over a limited talent pool, or develop strategies to upskill the workforce they already have. The scale and persistence of these shortages highlight a structural challenge — one that is prompting more organizations to consider targeted training as a practical part of their response.

The real costs of unfilled positions

Prolonged IT vacancies carry clear financial consequences for European businesses. According to a global study by Korn Ferry, talent shortages could cost organizations worldwide trillions in unrealized revenue by 2030, with Europe facing significant economic strain from unfilled skilled positions (Korn Ferry: The $8.5 Trillion Talent Shortage). While this figure spans multiple industries, the tech sector’s rapid innovation cycles mean even short hiring delays can translate into stalled projects, increased workload for existing staff, and pressure on budgets as companies seek expensive interim solutions.

Moreover, the inability to quickly fill essential IT roles can erode a company’s competitive position. Delayed product launches and slow adoption of new technologies can push customers toward more agile competitors. Over time, these setbacks may damage both a company’s reputation and its bottom line. Acknowledging these risks, a growing number of European businesses are looking inward, investing in skill-building programs for their employees rather than relying solely on a tight labor market. This shift reflects a strategic response to the mounting costs and challenges posed by persistent IT skill shortages.

Why upskilling and reskilling are gaining ground

As companies continue to struggle with finding and retaining qualified IT staff, many are discovering that improving the skills of their current workforce can offer a more dependable path than long recruiting cycles. The European Skills Agenda 2020 points to the value of continuous adult learning, suggesting that investment in upskilling boosts both employment rates and economic resilience (European Skills Agenda 2020). Instead of competing in a difficult labor market, some firms choose to develop in-house talent, enabling them to meet technical needs more efficiently.

This approach also appears to support workforce stability. In LinkedIn’s Workforce Learning Report, 93% of employees surveyed said they would stay at a company longer if it invested in their careers (LinkedIn Workforce Learning Report 2018). For European businesses, many of which struggle with ongoing IT skill shortages, offering structured training programs can reduce staff turnover and help teams adapt more quickly to changing technologies. As a result, upskilling and reskilling are no longer optional perks but key components of a forward-looking talent strategy.

The landscape of IT training providers

Across Europe, a diverse range of training providers now caters to the need for more specialized IT skills. This landscape includes established professional academies, company-affiliated training centers, and a growing number of private firms focused on continuous learning for working professionals. Many of these providers have adapted their offerings in response to official European guidelines, including frameworks like DigComp, which sets standards for digital competence and guides the development of training content (European Commission, DigComp).

In recent years, market analysts have noted an expansion in the number of course formats and delivery methods. Participants can choose from online boot camps, accredited classroom sessions, and blended courses that combine hands-on practice with theory. According to a report from the European Centre for the Development of Vocational Training, the market for adult learning and continuing professional development is on the rise, reflecting employers’ demands for workforce agility and relevance (Cedefop).

The competition among training providers is not merely about offering more courses — it is about offering the right ones. Employers and learners increasingly seek updated programs aligned with current technologies, meaningful certifications, and measurable outcomes that translate into workplace improvements. In this environment, providers that regularly revise their curricula, partner with industry experts, and seek independent quality endorsements tend to stand out. This focus on quality and relevance positions certain training organizations to play a pivotal role in helping European businesses navigate the evolving digital landscape.

Tecnovy as a case in point

Across Europe, respected standards set by groups like iSAQB, ISTQB, IREB, SAFe, and EC-Council have helped establish what modern IT professionals should know. By following these widely recognized frameworks, training providers can ensure that workers gain the kind of skills that employers find relevant.

One provider applying these principles is Tecnovy, previously known as Tectrain. In a recent interview, Tecnovy’s Chief Executive, Ertul Topuzoglu, said that major European firms, including Lufthansa in Germany and Helvetia in Switzerland, continue to rely on Tecnovy’s courses. According to Mr. Topuzoglu, aligning training content with established standards has proved practical for clients who must keep pace with the latest developments in technology.

Tecnovy’s focus on recognized standards, along with its willingness to adjust its course offerings as new demands arise, offers a clear example of how training providers can help close persistent skill gaps. While many businesses still struggle to recruit enough skilled IT staff, the experience of firms working with Tecnovy suggests that structured, standards-based training can give companies a practical way to strengthen their in-house capabilities. As Europe’s need for qualified IT workers persists, cases like this indicate that targeted training may be one of the more reliable tools available to employers seeking to keep teams well-prepared for changing technical requirements.

Evidence from a recent case study

For businesses that remain uncertain about the impact of specialized training, recent examples provide concrete indications of what can be achieved. One such illustration comes from a case study published by Tecnovy, a provider that has closely tied its approach to established industry standards. The study, available on the company’s website (IT-Skills Shortage 2024, tecnovy), details how a European firm struggling to fill key IT positions turned to targeted courses rather than further extending its recruitment search.

The results, as described in the study, included a noticeable decrease in the time needed to fill crucial roles. By educating existing team members in areas linked directly to high-demand skill sets — such as software architecture and security — the employer reduced its reliance on outside candidates. This training-driven improvement not only saved costs associated with prolonged vacancies and external hires, but also enabled the company to move forward with stalled projects.

While these findings come from a single case, they are in line with broader research indicating that well-structured training can address persistent talent shortages. In a market where the need for qualified staff often outpaces supply, such examples suggest that educating current employees can provide a measure of stability in an otherwise uncertain hiring environment.

Aligning training with current market needs

As technologies evolve, one of the main challenges facing European businesses is ensuring that their training programs keep pace with industry trends. Many firms look to continuous research, feedback from employers, and input from industry associations to determine which skills matter most. In fields such as data analytics, cybersecurity, and agile software development, established frameworks help guide the curriculum.

Ertul Topuzoglu, Tecnovy’s Chief Executive, noted that many companies are now approaching skill development more proactively. “The rapid pace of technological change has left many businesses struggling to keep their workforce aligned with market needs,” Topuzoglu said in a recent interview. “To address this, companies must shift their mindset from reactive hiring to proactive skill development. By embedding continuous learning into their culture, organizations can not only close the skills gap but also build teams that are resilient in the face of future disruptions.”

Industry reports from groups such as the European Information Security Summit and the Cloud Industry Forum show that these skill sets are in constant flux, with new tools and methodologies appearing regularly. By staying informed and adjusting their offerings accordingly, training providers can help ensure that companies have access to courses that match what the market values at any given moment. This demand-driven model suggests that training aligned to current industry standards and ongoing feedback loops may provide a more reliable path to building robust, future-ready teams.

Sustaining long-term workforce stability

While bridging skill gaps is an immediate concern, many European companies also look at how specialized training affects their workforce over time. Such training does not only fill current needs — it can also help stabilize teams and reduce employee turnover. When workers see that their employer invests in their professional growth, they often report higher job satisfaction, making them more likely to stay.

Research supports this view. According to Eurofound’s Sixth European Working Conditions Survey, employees who receive opportunities to develop new skills and engage in further training tend to express greater satisfaction with their work and a stronger commitment to their organizations (Eurofound, Sixth European Working Conditions Survey). Over time, a more satisfied and stable workforce requires fewer external hires, reduces recruitment costs, and adapts more quickly to changing technology.

By embedding ongoing training into their talent strategies, European firms can build a more resilient foundation. Rather than racing to fill new gaps each time technology advances, these businesses maintain a workforce ready to handle shifting demands. Such a long-term approach helps ensure that as the digital landscape continues to evolve, companies have the internal strength and flexibility to keep pace.

The outlook for Europe’s IT talent market

Looking ahead, the need for skilled IT professionals in Europe shows little sign of easing. As technologies like artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, and cybersecurity tools become integral to everyday operations, employers increasingly require workers who can manage and optimize these tools. Under the European Commission’s 2030 Digital Compass, the aim is for at least 80% of adults to have basic digital skills, reflecting a broader push to enhance the region’s technological capabilities (European Commission, 2030 Digital Compass).

Beyond basic competencies, the market’s complexity is increasing. According to a report by IDC, ICT spending in Europe is set to grow, driven largely by digital transformation efforts across various industries (IDC Press Release, European ICT Spending). This growth suggests continued competition for specialists who can handle complex technologies. Against this backdrop, structured training programs that stay current with emerging industry standards appear more crucial than ever.

For companies that invest in focused training — like the programs highlighted by Tecnovy’s example — such steps could mean the difference between lagging behind and keeping pace. As European organizations plan their futures, many seem poised to rely not only on external recruitment but also on systematic skill-building, ensuring that teams remain equipped to navigate the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

Conclusion

Europe’s persistent IT skills shortage has prompted a shift in how many businesses approach talent development. Instead of relying solely on a competitive hiring market, companies are turning to structured, standards-based training to help employees acquire the skills that modern roles demand. The data suggest that this approach can ease recruitment pressures, reduce the time needed to fill key positions, and provide long-term workforce stability.

Examples like Tecnovy’s ongoing work with major European firms show that training aligned with recognized frameworks is not simply theoretical — it produces results that companies can measure. Research links ongoing training opportunities to improve job satisfaction and retention, while policy initiatives, like the European Commission’s 2030 Digital Compass, underscore the strategic importance of building digital skills across the region.

Although no single solution will fully resolve the continent’s IT talent gaps, these developments indicate that training is becoming an integral part of a balanced strategy. By investing in the continuous education of their workforce, businesses can respond more flexibly to changing technologies and better prepare themselves for the demands of the decade ahead.