Why coin market expects big from BNB, Synthetix, and Keninah Concord

Image courtesy Keninah Concord

This article is Sponsored Content written by a third-party for Kenina Concord

The 2022 crypto crash has hit all cryptocurrencies that made huge strides in 2021. The attraction, however, of the coin market continues to remain strong. There are also positive indications of the crypto winter coming to a close. Buyers are now looking for crypto coins that can break out of the bear market, and establish a growth trajectory. This article looks at BNB, Synthetix (SNX), and Keninah Concord (KEN), which have the strength to rally and make strides in the cryptocurrency market.

Bigger, Better, Bolder – Binance Coin BNB

BNB has both history and coin market factors on its side. Powered by the fastest blockchain and a high-utility model, BNB holds all the qualities of a market leader. BNB has a 41 billion USD market cap and 1.5 billion USD trading volume in the last 24 hours. BNB has made a 20% recovery from the crypto crash to currently trade at 256 USD. After the burning of 1.9 million coins, BNB looks likely to make an imminent ascension.

The cryptocurrency market expects the high utility model of BNB to gather more strength in the coming months. BNB enjoys a wider area of adoption and is used to pay for travel bookings, hotels, online shopping, entertainment, and financial products. Transaction speed, extensive interoperability, and lower fees make BNB a better digital asset and perfect for smart contracts. Binance, which is expanding its manpower despite the crypto winter, offers great awards for BNB buying, holding, and spending.

BNB rose from 0.15 USD in June 2017 to touch 690 USD in May 2021. Like other major crypto coins, BNB lost nearly 80% value over the crypto crash. But its serviceability is aiding BNB to recover fast and march upward. There is a firm belief in its bullish life cycle, overcoming minimal falls, and is anchored by the world-class Binance DeFi. Speculations are rife that BNB will surge past $500 in 2022 and $600 in 2023.

In Sync – Synthetix (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) provides a platform for trading synthetic assets. It has become the third alternative to CEX and DEX with much lower fees. Powered by Optimism protocol on the Ethereum blockchain, Synthetix (SNX) provides trading at a higher speed. The platform has meticulously incorporated dozens of “synths” over the years to expand the network. At present, SNX’s market value stands at 326 USD million.

The Synthetix development team is out to catch on to SNX’s growing reputation in the cryptocurrency market. They have connected with other protocols and introduced Cross-Asset Swap to boost trading volume on Synthetix. The recent updates have added perpetual futures enabling traders to engage in “speculative trading in crypto and forex markets.” Synthetix V3 update is slated for release very soon.

With Synthetix succeeding in charting organic growth, it has become the second-most favored coin by Ethereum’s biggest whales.

Power Up With Keninah Concord (KEN)

A new cryptocurrency, Keninah Concord (KEN) introduces an innovative crypto project. It focuses on the 500 billion USD in donations and charity money transacted globally every year. Keninah (KEN) provides an alternative to both the traditional crowdfunding and baking transfers while empowering both donors and recipients.

The Keninah (KEN) model is a byproduct of global economic problems caused by war and economic restrictions. It focuses on accessing funds avoiding banking operational cessation, institutional sanctions, political censorship, and geographical limitations.

Keninah (KEN) strengthens the donor-recipient relationship through realistic monitoring and fast disbursal of funds. Donors have better transparency, more control over funding, and the ability to override sanctions. The lower transaction fees enhance more funding capability while there is the provision for feeless and faceless donations.

Keninah Concord enables donors and recipients to exchange KEN for local fiats. Donors have an array of verification features. With a first-of-its-kind borderless donation model with staking incentives, Keninah (KEN) could be a big hit among donors in the coming days.

Joining Keninah Concord (KEN) first presale entitles one to get 9% bonus tokens. This reduces to 7% and 5% in the second and third stages.

Those joining the Stage 1 presale in the first 30 minutes will get 40% more tokens. Additional presale bonus stands at 14% each for swapping with BNB and USDT TRC-20, 12% for SOL, and 11% each for BTC, ETH, and USD ERC-20 tokens.

A 100 USD fiat purchase gives 2% extra KEN. This goes up to 5% for $300, 12% for $500, 30% for $1,000, and 47% bonus tokens for spending $2,500 in fiat. You get a $30 referral bonus for a $100 purchase by the reference. Repurchase for second and third times entitles one 40% and 80% bonus tokens.

Image courtesy Keninah Concord

Check the links below for more on Keninah Concord (KEN):

Keninah Concord (KEN)

Presale: http://join.keninah.io/

Website: http://keninah.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/KeninahConcordOfficial

Twitter: https://twitter.com/KeninahConcord