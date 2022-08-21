Why ‘buying the dip’ with Solana, Ethereum, or Supontis Token is a good idea

Image courtesy Supontis

“Buying the dip” has become a movement in the crypto market. Chipotle, an internationally recognized Mexican restaurant, doubled down on cryptocurrencies with its “buy the dip” challenge in July 2022, giving away 200,000 USD worth of cryptocurrencies to encourage the program.

Experts even encourage buying the dip to accumulate cheaper coins, or adjusting stop losses to accommodate potential profit gain. But the volatility of the crypto market has made many traders skeptical about buying the dip. Many buyers do not know which blue chip cryptocurrencies to buy, which has made it hard to trade cryptocurrencies with the “buy the dip” movement.

We believe these tokens featured in this article can potentially make some insane profits in the long term. They include Solana (SOL), Ethereum (ETH), and Supontis Token (SUP). Supontis Token (PON) is a pretty new cryptocurrency, and we’ll talk more about it in this article, including its amazing presale bonuses and offers.

Why buy the dip with Solana (SOL) and Ethereum (ETH)?

Solana (SOL) and Ethereum (ETH) are DeFi leaders for smart contract developments. These two names have never ceased to feature regularly in the mainstream media for innovative reasons.

Solana (SOL) is a top ten cryptocurrency; Ethereum (ETH) too. Asides from featuring in the top ten list, both cryptocurrencies power robust Web3 ecosystems from NFTs to the Metaverse to digital asset management (DAM) systems, etc.

Solana (SOL) recently took the DeFi industry by surprise when it introduced a smartphone, a first mover advantage making it the first crypto network and a feature in the hardware industry.

Ethereum, on the other hand, is on the verge of fully implementing its ETH 2.0 protocol and “merge” after the Ropsten testnet success. Ethereum’s native cryptocurrency, ETH or Ether, has also been phenomenal in making the merge a success through staking.

Solana and Ethereum have made sharp movements since the market downtrend to benefit many expert day-traders. The 2022 market dip, which started in 2021, has swept much value from SOL and ETH. However, experts suggest buying the dip for these cryptos will profit in the long run when they set on to recover their respective all-time highs.

A new cryptocurrency set to disrupt the market and generate potential profit

Supontis Token (SUP) is a new cryptocurrency with a huge potential to change the narratives for crypto enthusiasts who may have lost faith in cryptocurrencies, especially while traders can leverage its newness in the crypto market.

Supontis Token (SUP) is still new with a low price. After its presales, it could be a great opportunity to leverage its market to make profits.

Supontis Token is a DEX bridge protocol on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network. It runs its ecosystem with its native cryptocurrency, SUP, which will be resourceful in its progress as a community-driven protocol.

Supontis Token presale features 10% of its total supply, and you can participate in the presale with Bitcoin (BTC) and popular altcoins like ETH, BNB/BSC, SOL, LTC, and XRP, or stablecoin USDT [TRC-20 or ERC-20]. Upon purchasing, you can get between 2% to 6% depending on the presale phase you bought the tokens.

Also, your bonuses can stack as you earn more cashback. For instance, when you buy tokens from a dollar equivalent of 100 USD to 3000 USD, you can earn cashback up to 100% of your deposits.