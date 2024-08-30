Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Why busy professionals are turning to Turnkey Real Estate Investing

Busy professionals need a way to grow their wealth without taking up all their time
Avatar photo

Published

Photo by Jakub Żerdzicki on Unsplash
Photo by Jakub Żerdzicki on Unsplash

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

Turnkey Real Estate Investing is a hassle-free and time-efficient way to diversify your portfolio and generate passive income without resorting to hands-on property management, and it’s quickly becoming the go-to property investment platform. Busy professionals need a way to grow their wealth without taking up all their time, and Turnkey has become the simple solution to their investment problems.

Solving traditional issues with passive income

Real estate investment requires constant attention to get the most out of a property, with duties ranging from tenant management to property maintenance. While real estate is one of the most reliable assets, it’s not accessible to the average person. 

An active professional can’t afford to allocate time and resources to managing a property while keeping up with their workload and is also likely unable to dedicate themselves to complete time management. Turnkey is a passive method, enabling investment in the real estate sector while delegating time-consuming management tasks.

“Just like stock investing, choosing between a portfolio that is actively or passively managed is not always just a question of returns, but also a question of stress and timing,” says Nate Nead, Managing Principal at Invest.net, a Turnkey real estate investment platform. “Hard-working professionals often don’t have the time to manage tenants or perform maintenance on a growing single-family property portfolio. Hands-off and hassle-free is the way to go.”

Everything is taken care of

With Turnkey, you invest in a property that has already been renovated, has a renter, and is managed by a professional. Everything is taken care of, and investors can enjoy the benefits of passive income generated by real estate without worrying about caring for the property, difficult tenants, or keeping up with expenses.

With more traditional investment methods, an investor must be actively involved, which severely hampers their ability to grow and succeed in their professional life or other markets. This sort of involvement can be stressful, as owners must take care of day-to-day expenses and small margins to maintain consistent passive income, let alone successful growth. 

Turnkey is a much more accessible way to build wealth in real estate. 

Hands-free success

Because it’s simple and hands-free, Turnkey has seen remarkable success. Diversifying your investments is always a wise financial decision, and having a reliable entry point into the real estate market is a great way to expand your portfolio. 

It is practical and requires minimal effort to get started. 

A partner in your investment future

Turnkey does not act as an intermediary but as an investment partner committed to the long-term viability of your property investment. They offer liquidity and professional management, as well as a smooth, secure, and streamlined process for buying and selling, ensuring the success of your investment in the real estate market. 

By helping you avoid the demands and stresses of management, Turnkey provides an exceptional opportunity for diversification and growth where there was once a restrictive environment.

In this article:Investment, Real estate
Avatar photo
Written By

Jon Stojan is a professional writer based in Wisconsin. He guides editorial teams consisting of writers across the US to help them become more skilled and diverse writers. In his free time he enjoys spending time with his wife and children.

You may also like:

Law enforcement agencies across the world have long argued they need access to encrypted messages to stop criminal activity Law enforcement agencies across the world have long argued they need access to encrypted messages to stop criminal activity

Business

Why Telegram chief’s arrest raises ‘red flags’ for tech bosses

Pavel Durov is accused of "complicity" in running an online platform that allowed illicit transactions, child sex abuse images and other illegal content.

21 hours ago
US rules provide for the exchange of damaged banknotes -- provided that they are not the result of laundering or crime US rules provide for the exchange of damaged banknotes -- provided that they are not the result of laundering or crime

Business

Virtual lock and key: Safest places for saving in the US revealed

The study analysed different conditions, affecting cash savings, such as larceny thefts, inflation rates and number of businesses with limited pay options.

21 hours ago
Nemo's victory was only the third time Switzerland has won Eurovision, after victories in 1956 and 1988 Nemo's victory was only the third time Switzerland has won Eurovision, after victories in 1956 and 1988

Entertainment

Basel to host Eurovision 2025

Basel will host the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest after being chosen ahead of Geneva on Friday to stage the 69th edition.

5 hours ago
McFadden wins 18th medal as Paralympic stars make impact in Tokyo McFadden wins 18th medal as Paralympic stars make impact in Tokyo

Sports

HOKA UTMB Mont-Blanc highlights disability and diversity

A key objective of this project is to select a team that represents the widest possible diversity of disabilities.

21 hours ago