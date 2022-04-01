Who owns digital transformation? The departmental divide

Image: © Digital Journal/File

Determining which function within the complex corporate structure is responsible for a given security matter is not easy and there are differences between firms and within functional groups. Taking the issue of functional groups, a new report looking into cloud applications draws out these divides.

Styra’s has released its 2022 Cloud-Native Alignment Report. The report focuses on how in sync IT decision-makers and developers are when it comes to cloud-native technology use and security during their digital transformation journeys.

The report is based on a survey of 350 IT decision-makers and 350 developers that work in cloud-native environments to gain insight into where they stand managing digital transformations at their organizations.

The report looks at defining policies that control how cloud applications are secured and managed. Here there are differences of opinion in relation to where within an organisation the responsibility should fall, with 21 percent of developers believing that IT Infrastructure and Ops Team teams are responsible. In contrast, 45 percent of IT leaders believe it is the IT Infrastructure and Ops Team who should take the lead of matters relating to cloud computing operations and security.

In terms of taking responsibility for proving that applications are compliant internally, 22 percent of developers believe that IT Infrastructure and Ops teams are responsible. Whereas, with another divide, 41 percent of IT decision makers believe that IT Infrastructure and Ops teams are responsible.

The disagreements about internal organisational matters extend to the issue of meeting and proving compliance to external auditors. With this subject, 42 percent of developers said it is the security teams’ job. Taking a different tract, 25 percent of IT decision makers believe it is the security team’s job.

It also stands that cloud-native and open-source adoption leads to contrasting perceptions of the different challenges. For example, over the next 12 months, 63 percent of IT decision makers believe training employees to use cloud-native and open-source tools is the biggest challenge. Instead, 70 percent of developers believe onboarding each piece of new technology and phasing out old technology is the biggest challenge.

The consequence of these differences can be damaging to businesses in terms of day to day execution and in the long-term, especially when leading to ownership misalignment among teams.

In contrast, success can build around having a unified approach between IT decision makers and developers during the transition to cloud-native, particularly for making internal processes and innovation more efficient.