Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Which states have a thriving small-business landscape, according to data?

Stacker

Published

U.S. NAICS Codes analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to see which states have the healthiest environments for small businesses.
U.S. NAICS Codes analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to see which states have the healthiest environments for small businesses. - Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
U.S. NAICS Codes analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to see which states have the healthiest environments for small businesses. - Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
Wade Zhou

Small businesses are the backbone of the American economy. Defined by the Small Business Administration as firms with fewer than 500 employees, small businesses make up 99.9% of all companies. They also fuel employment, with nearly half (46%) of private sector workers employed at small businesses, accounting for 43.5% of the country’s overall economic output.

U.S. NAICS Codes analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to see which states have the healthiest environments for small businesses.

In the United States, around 4 in 5 small businesses are solo ventures without employees, which can include real estate brokerages, construction contractors, freelance artists, and small online retailers. Small businesses with employees tend to be more dynamic than their larger counterparts, accounting for at least 3 in 5 (63%) new jobs in America between 1995 and 2021.

The demographics of who owns small businesses reveal disparities along gender and racial lines, according to SBA data. Women tend to be underrepresented, making up less than half (42%) of solo business owners and merely 22% of businesses that employ workers. Black Americans, comprising 14% of the population, own 12% of solo ventures but just 2.4% of those with employees.

An important distinction for BLS data is that it covers establishments rather than firms. This means the numbers correspond to individual physical locations and include big corporations with many small locations—think Starbucks or McDonald’s—each accounting for a single establishment. Even so, the numbers still indicate how small businesses are faring.

States were ranked by the percentage change in the number of small establishments between 2022 and 2023. Montana did the best in 2023 by this measure, with small establishments in the Treasure State growing by 12.1%. Small businesses also boomed in Virginia and Oregon. In contrast, Washington state saw a 15% decline in small establishments in 2023, indicating a less hospitable environment for small enterprises.

Read on to see how small businesses fared nationwide in 2023.


Seattle skyline.

Canva

#50. Washington

– Small establishments, 2023: 231,670
— 15.2% decrease from 2022
— 98.3% of all establishments
– Total small establishment workers:
— 1,643,020 (55.5% of total private sector)
– Average weekly small establishment wages in 2023: $1,300
— $470 a week below state private sector average

A small market in Santa Fe.

Canva

#49. New Mexico

– Small establishments, 2023: 61,010
— 4.3% decrease from 2022
— 98.5% of all establishments
– Total small establishment workers:
— 426,590 (63.7% of total private sector)
– Average weekly small establishment wages in 2023: $0,960
— $120 a week below state private sector average

An aerial view of downtown Omaha.

Canva

#48. Nebraska

– Small establishments, 2023: 70,880
— 4.1% decrease from 2022
— 98.5% of all establishments
– Total small establishment workers:
— 515,080 (62.1% of total private sector)
– Average weekly small establishment wages in 2023: $1,030
— $140 a week below state private sector average

The Des Moines skyline.

Canva

#47. Iowa

– Small establishments, 2023: 102,170
— 0.5% increase from 2022
— 98.3% of all establishments
– Total small establishment workers:
— 788,220 (61.4% of total private sector)
– Average weekly small establishment wages in 2023: $1,020
— $170 a week below state private sector average

An aerial view of Nappanee, IN.

Canva

#46. Indiana

– Small establishments, 2023: 178,890
— 0.9% increase from 2022
— 97.7% of all establishments
– Total small establishment workers:
— 1,508,550 (55.1% of total private sector)
– Average weekly small establishment wages in 2023: $1,040
— $170 a week below state private sector average

An aerial view of Annapolis.

Canva

#45. Maryland

– Small establishments, 2023: 179,250
— 1.2% increase from 2022
— 98.2% of all establishments
– Total small establishment workers:
— 1,270,900 (59.0% of total private sector)
– Average weekly small establishment wages in 2023: $1,320
— $160 a week below state private sector average

A busy New York street.

Canva

#44. New York

– Small establishments, 2023: 667,110
— 1.3% increase from 2022
— 98.4% of all establishments
– Total small establishment workers:
— 4,151,540 (52.1% of total private sector)
– Average weekly small establishment wages in 2023: $1,510
— $570 a week below state private sector average

Downtown Scranton.

Canva

#43. Pennsylvania

– Small establishments, 2023: 365,180
— 1.7% increase from 2022
— 97.9% of all establishments
– Total small establishment workers:
— 3,012,770 (57.5% of total private sector)
– Average weekly small establishment wages in 2023: $1,230
— $190 a week below state private sector average

The downtown Chicago skyline at sunset.

Canva

#42. Illinois

– Small establishments, 2023: 378,550
— 2.3% increase from 2022
— 97.9% of all establishments
– Total small establishment workers:
— 2,550,780 (49.4% of total private sector)
– Average weekly small establishment wages in 2023: $1,330
— $270 a week below state private sector average

An aerial view of Casper, WY.

Canva

#41. Wyoming

– Small establishments, 2023: 28,000
— 2.8% increase from 2022
— 99.3% of all establishments
– Total small establishment workers:
— 166,260 (80.7% of total private sector)
– Average weekly small establishment wages in 2023: $1,080
— $80 a week below state private sector average

Downtown Northampton, MA.

Canva

#40. Massachusetts

– Small establishments, 2023: 282,200
— 3.3% increase from 2022
— 98.4% of all establishments
– Total small establishment workers:
— 1,705,560 (54.3% of total private sector)
– Average weekly small establishment wages in 2023: $1,590
— $390 a week below state private sector average

Neon signs on a small street in Henderson, NV at night.

Canva

#39. Nevada

– Small establishments, 2023: 102,830
— 3.7% increase from 2022
— 98.2% of all establishments
– Total small establishment workers:
— 740,510 (55.6% of total private sector)
– Average weekly small establishment wages in 2023: $1,210
— $20 a week below state private sector average

A streetcar in downtown New Orleans.

Canva

#38. Louisiana

– Small establishments, 2023: 143,700
— 3.8% increase from 2022
— 98.5% of all establishments
– Total small establishment workers:
— 1,023,080 (64.3% of total private sector)
– Average weekly small establishment wages in 2023: $1,020
— $150 a week below state private sector average

Businesses on a small street lined with palm trees.

Canva

#37. Florida

– Small establishments, 2023: 852,840
— 4.0% increase from 2022
— 98.6% of all establishments
– Total small establishment workers:
— 5,051,490 (59.0% of total private sector)
– Average weekly small establishment wages in 2023: $1,260
— $80 a week below state private sector average

The Capitol in Madison.

Canva

#36. Wisconsin

– Small establishments, 2023: 188,200
— 4.0% increase from 2022
— 98.0% of all establishments
– Total small establishment workers:
— 1,452,070 (58.1% of total private sector)
– Average weekly small establishment wages in 2023: $1,050
— $180 a week below state private sector average

Downtown Austin.

Canva

#35. Texas

– Small establishments, 2023: 788,810
— 4.0% increase from 2022
— 97.8% of all establishments
– Total small establishment workers:
— 6,374,040 (54.8% of total private sector)
– Average weekly small establishment wages in 2023: $1,290
— $240 a week below state private sector average

Atlantic City.

Canva

#34. New Jersey

– Small establishments, 2023: 303,870
— 4.1% increase from 2022
— 98.3% of all establishments
– Total small establishment workers:
— 2,087,160 (58.3% of total private sector)
– Average weekly small establishment wages in 2023: $1,410
— $310 a week below state private sector average

Downtown Fargo.

Canva

#33. North Dakota

– Small establishments, 2023: 32,260
— 4.3% increase from 2022
— 98.7% of all establishments
– Total small establishment workers:
— 233,120 (68.8% of total private sector)
– Average weekly small establishment wages in 2023: $1,150
— $100 a week below state private sector average

Downtown Deadwood.

Canva

#32. South Dakota

– Small establishments, 2023: 36,510
— 4.4% increase from 2022
— 98.8% of all establishments
– Total small establishment workers:
— 246,920 (67.6% of total private sector)
– Average weekly small establishment wages in 2023: $1,010
— $90 a week below state private sector average

Downtown Ogden, UT at night.

Canva

#31. Utah

– Small establishments, 2023: 126,230
— 4.5% increase from 2022
— 98.4% of all establishments
– Total small establishment workers:
— 856,000 (60.4% of total private sector)
– Average weekly small establishment wages in 2023: $1,120
— $140 a week below state private sector average

Fayetteville, AR in Fall.

Canva

#30. Arkansas

– Small establishments, 2023: 96,100
— 4.6% increase from 2022
— 98.5% of all establishments
– Total small establishment workers:
— 654,600 (60.9% of total private sector)
– Average weekly small establishment wages in 2023: $0,980
— $180 a week below state private sector average

A small street in Belfast, ME.

Canva

#29. Maine

– Small establishments, 2023: 59,830
— 4.7% increase from 2022
— 98.9% of all establishments
– Total small establishment workers:
— 352,420 (67.9% of total private sector)
– Average weekly small establishment wages in 2023: $1,100
— $100 a week below state private sector average

Downtown Topeka.

Canva

#28. Kansas

– Small establishments, 2023: 88,750
— 4.8% increase from 2022
— 98.1% of all establishments
– Total small establishment workers:
— 685,240 (59.0% of total private sector)
– Average weekly small establishment wages in 2023: $1,080
— $110 a week below state private sector average

An aerial view of Columbus.

Canva

#27. Ohio

– Small establishments, 2023: 315,070
— 5.0% increase from 2022
— 97.8% of all establishments
– Total small establishment workers:
— 2,643,430 (56.4% of total private sector)
– Average weekly small establishment wages in 2023: $1,090
— $180 a week below state private sector average

Businesses on the water.

Canva

#26. Alaska

– Small establishments, 2023: 22,420
— 5.0% increase from 2022
— 98.6% of all establishments
– Total small establishment workers:
— 149,880 (63.8% of total private sector)
– Average weekly small establishment wages in 2023: $1,080
— $240 a week below state private sector average

Portsmouth, NH.

Canva

#25. New Hampshire

– Small establishments, 2023: 59,930
— 5.1% increase from 2022
— 98.7% of all establishments
– Total small establishment workers:
— 386,820 (65.8% of total private sector)
– Average weekly small establishment wages in 2023: $1,450
— $60 a week below state private sector average

An aerial view of Montgomery.

Canva

#24. Alabama

– Small establishments, 2023: 145,220
— 5.4% increase from 2022
— 98.3% of all establishments
– Total small establishment workers:
— 1,040,560 (61.7% of total private sector)
– Average weekly small establishment wages in 2023: $1,050
— $100 a week below state private sector average

An aerial view of Atlanta.

Canva

#23. Georgia

– Small establishments, 2023: 362,270
— 5.6% increase from 2022
— 98.2% of all establishments
– Total small establishment workers:
— 2,256,480 (54.8% of total private sector)
– Average weekly small establishment wages in 2023: $1,210
— $200 a week below state private sector average

An aerial view of Charleston.

Canva

#22. South Carolina

– Small establishments, 2023: 166,680
— 5.9% increase from 2022
— 98.4% of all establishments
– Total small establishment workers:
— 1,128,300 (60.6% of total private sector)
– Average weekly small establishment wages in 2023: $1,070
— $70 a week below state private sector average

A small street in Palm Springs.

Canva

#21. California

– Small establishments, 2023: 1,686,450
— 6.0% increase from 2022
— 98.8% of all establishments
– Total small establishment workers:
— 8,917,840 (58.5% of total private sector)
– Average weekly small establishment wages in 2023: $1,300
— $440 a week below state private sector average

An aerial view of Springfield, MO.

Canva

#20. Missouri

– Small establishments, 2023: 227,770
— 6.2% increase from 2022
— 98.6% of all establishments
– Total small establishment workers:
— 1,458,010 (59.7% of total private sector)
– Average weekly small establishment wages in 2023: $1,070
— $190 a week below state private sector average

Small stores in Rhode Island.

Canva

#19. Rhode Island

– Small establishments, 2023: 46,610
— 6.2% increase from 2022
— 98.9% of all establishments
– Total small establishment workers:
— 262,810 (63.1% of total private sector)
– Average weekly small establishment wages in 2023: $1,170
— $140 a week below state private sector average

Broken Arrow, OK.

Canva

#18. Oklahoma

– Small establishments, 2023: 120,120
— 6.4% increase from 2022
— 98.5% of all establishments
– Total small establishment workers:
— 850,080 (63.9% of total private sector)
– Average weekly small establishment wages in 2023: $0,970
— $150 a week below state private sector average

Harpers Ferry, WV.

Canva

#17. West Virginia

– Small establishments, 2023: 53,310
— 6.9% increase from 2022
— 98.7% of all establishments
– Total small establishment workers:
— 360,760 (66.3% of total private sector)
– Average weekly small establishment wages in 2023: $0,960
— $110 a week below state private sector average

Wilmington, DE skyline.

Canva

#16. Delaware

– Small establishments, 2023: 41,540
— 6.9% increase from 2022
— 98.7% of all establishments
– Total small establishment workers:
— 217,470 (55.0% of total private sector)
– Average weekly small establishment wages in 2023: $1,190
— $280 a week below state private sector average

A small street in Greenwich.

Canva

#15. Connecticut

– Small establishments, 2023: 140,030
— 7.1% increase from 2022
— 98.6% of all establishments
– Total small establishment workers:
— 858,450 (60.4% of total private sector)
– Average weekly small establishment wages in 2023: $1,670
— $220 a week below state private sector average

Duluth, MN.

Canva

#14. Minnesota

– Small establishments, 2023: 197,620
— 7.3% increase from 2022
— 98.1% of all establishments
– Total small establishment workers:
— 1,328,920 (53.9% of total private sector)
– Average weekly small establishment wages in 2023: $1,220
— $270 a week below state private sector average

Jackson, MS.

Canva

#13. Mississippi

– Small establishments, 2023: 79,780
— 7.7% increase from 2022
— 98.4% of all establishments
– Total small establishment workers:
— 577,820 (62.4% of total private sector)
– Average weekly small establishment wages in 2023: $0,870
— $60 a week below state private sector average

Lexington, KY.

Canva

#12. Kentucky

– Small establishments, 2023: 140,900
— 7.9% increase from 2022
— 98.2% of all establishments
– Total small establishment workers:
— 936,050 (56.2% of total private sector)
– Average weekly small establishment wages in 2023: $1,030
— $130 a week below state private sector average

Wilmington, NC.

Canva

#11. North Carolina

– Small establishments, 2023: 350,010
— 8.2% increase from 2022
— 98.4% of all establishments
– Total small establishment workers:
— 2,397,490 (58.8% of total private sector)
– Average weekly small establishment wages in 2023: $1,140
— $230 a week below state private sector average

Rutland, VT.

Canva

#10. Vermont

– Small establishments, 2023: 29,450
— 8.5% increase from 2022
— 99.0% of all establishments
– Total small establishment workers:
— 170,000 (67.3% of total private sector)
– Average weekly small establishment wages in 2023: $1,140
— $60 a week below state private sector average

Downtown Tucson, AZ.

Canva

#9. Arizona

– Small establishments, 2023: 208,240
— 8.5% increase from 2022
— 97.9% of all establishments
– Total small establishment workers:
— 1,347,950 (48.9% of total private sector)
– Average weekly small establishment wages in 2023: $1,220
— $120 a week below state private sector average

Downtown Boise, ID.

Canva

#8. Idaho

– Small establishments, 2023: 87,120
— 8.7% increase from 2022
— 99.0% of all establishments
– Total small establishment workers:
— 479,600 (69.0% of total private sector)
– Average weekly small establishment wages in 2023: $1,020
— $80 a week below state private sector average

Memphis, TN.

Canva

#7. Tennessee

– Small establishments, 2023: 204,360
— 8.8% increase from 2022
— 98.0% of all establishments
– Total small establishment workers:
— 1,548,890 (55.8% of total private sector)
– Average weekly small establishment wages in 2023: $1,160
— $120 a week below state private sector average

Lahaina Harbor in Hawai‘i.

Canva

#6. Hawai’i

– Small establishments, 2023: 52,830
— 9.7% increase from 2022
— 98.8% of all establishments
– Total small establishment workers:
— 334,170 (65.1% of total private sector)
– Average weekly small establishment wages in 2023: $1,100
— $80 a week below state private sector average

Downtown Ann Arbor, MI.

Canva

#5. Michigan

– Small establishments, 2023: 300,020
— 10.1% increase from 2022
— 98.1% of all establishments
– Total small establishment workers:
— 1,900,220 (50.8% of total private sector)
– Average weekly small establishment wages in 2023: $1,110
— $200 a week below state private sector average

Telluride, CO.

Canva

#4. Colorado

– Small establishments, 2023: 255,660
— 10.5% increase from 2022
— 98.7% of all establishments
– Total small establishment workers:
— 1,529,230 (63.7% of total private sector)
– Average weekly small establishment wages in 2023: $1,430
— $170 a week below state private sector average

An aerial view of downtown Portland, OR.

Canva

#3. Oregon

– Small establishments, 2023: 188,600
— 11.0% increase from 2022
— 98.9% of all establishments
– Total small establishment workers:
— 1,100,840 (65.3% of total private sector)
– Average weekly small establishment wages in 2023: $1,130
— $180 a week below state private sector average

Fredericksburg, VA.

Canva

#2. Virginia

– Small establishments, 2023: 337,210
— 11.5% increase from 2022
— 98.6% of all establishments
– Total small establishment workers:
— 1,989,420 (60.5% of total private sector)
– Average weekly small establishment wages in 2023: $1,270
— $230 a week below state private sector average

Downtown Anaconda, MT.

Canva

#1. Montana

– Small establishments, 2023: 61,460
— 12.1% increase from 2022
— 99.3% of all establishments
– Total small establishment workers:
— 317,570 (77.1% of total private sector)
– Average weekly small establishment wages in 2023: $1,000
— $80 a week below state private sector average

Story editing by Alizah Salario. Additional editing by Kelly Glass. Copy editing by Paris Close. Photo selection by Lacy Kerrick.

This story originally appeared on U.S. NAICS Codes and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.

In this article:Business
Stacker
Written By

Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

You may also like:

Elon Musk is the father of a trans daughter from whom he is estranged Elon Musk is the father of a trans daughter from whom he is estranged

Business

Op-Ed: Tesla, Musk, and the Greenspan fraud lawsuit – If the fan gets hit, you’re gonna need a new fan

This potential hyper-mess could be a demolition charge to a key capital market. That’s what you need to watch.

12 hours ago

Business

Avoiding overload: Developing a work-life balance strategy

Physical and Mental activities like exercise, meditation, and hobbies can help to achieve a healthy balance.

18 hours ago

Tech & Science

Folded solution: Advancing brain-computer interfaces

This highly invasive procedure typically entails a prolonged recovery period and poses severe infection risks.

23 hours ago

Tech & Science

Atopic dermatitis treatment sees promising future with new drug approvals

As these treatments enter the market, they underscore the increasing focus on enhancing care for those affected by this widespread condition.

23 hours ago