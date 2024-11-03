What’s set to shape the pharma and healthcare business in 2025?

First introduced five decades ago, MRI scanners are now a cornerstone of modern medicine, vital for diagnosing strokes, tumors, spinal conditions and more, without exposing patients to radiation - Copyright AFP/File ALAIN JOCARD

The season for 2025 predictions has arrived and, for a business focus, this article considers business-to-business startup founders across pharma healthtech, and healthcare. Digital Journal heard from three market watchers.

The insights reflect the potential trends that will shape 2025, from new technological advancements to market-influencing shifts.

Individual health insurance

The first commentary is Laura Speyer, co-CEO of Catch. Speyer observes: “It’s been another year of tremendous growth for the healthcare marketplace, thanks to enhanced subsidies making individual healthcare more affordable, as well as the free digital and broker-led resources available to consumers.”

The analyst finds: “More people are freelancing than ever, driving more demand for individual health insurance. We are starting to see a flywheel effect where independent work is normalized and drives more independent workers.”

As to what might emerge in 2025, Speyer predicts: “There is an increasing focus on compliance for brokers and agents following CMS’s actions combating unethical broker behavior. Resulting friction combined with improving digital options will drive more consumers to self-service experiences.”

AI and drug discovery

The second analyst is Erik Terjesen, Partner at Silicon Foundry, who considers the leveraging of cutting edge AI to advance drug discovery.

Terjesen thinks: “AI-driven solutions will continue to be in focus for pharma and life sciences companies as they seek to streamline their development processes and shrink time to market.”

As to how this will develop, Terjesen considers: “As major pharma companies monitor how emerging AI/ML solutions can augment their existing processes, organizations should evaluate whether it is better to invest in building their own internal AI tool for clinical protocol design or opt for a third party SaaS solution Several factors need to be considered.”

The technological driver for this includes: “Using Emerging Tools to enhance internal AI capabilities based on an emerging AI/ML company’s core technology presents a long term strategic play with more flexibility and potential for tailored solutions that align closely with a company’s specific needs This approach provides an extended runway for innovation and future scalability, but requires capable in house talent to effectively customize the tools, potentially stretching a company’s resources and leading to operational inefficiencies as internal capacities are strained.”

As to how businesses will approach this dynamic, Terjesen predicts: “Leveraging a SaaS Provider offers quicker implementation and may have a proven track record, but might not provide the same level of customization or adaptability in the long run.”

Enhancing clinical trials

The third business guru is Melvin Lai, Senior Associate (also at Silicon Foundry), who is focusing on AI for Clinical Trials.

Lai predicts: “Technologies using AI, data analytics, and digital platforms will continue to emerge to streamline clinical trials by improving processes, data quality, and patient engagement.”

As to the focal area, Lai mentions: “The life sciences sector has been among the lagging industries in the post-Covid era, but is expected to outperform in the coming year as capital market conditions continue to improve and a window for IPOs and M&A exits spurs further positive momentum.”