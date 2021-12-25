What’s on the tracks beneath the tree this crypto Christmas? Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and HUH Token

Photo courtesy HUH Token

This article is Sponsored Content by HUH Token

With the debut of HUH Token, they began to run with the wolves… well, at least the big dogs, Shiba Inu and Dogecoin.

Given HUH meteoric launch, you might not be surprised by their success, but here are some of the ways HUH Token could beat Shiba Inu and Dogecoin.

Are you excited to see what’s beneath the crypto tree this Christmas? Because HUH Token is rapidly rising in popularity and success.

All Aboard!

The race has begun, and the engines are revving, but it’s possible that HUH Token’s multichain strength may propel it past Shiba Inu and Dogecoin in the coming year, and that potential is not only thrilling to contemplate but also tantalising to witness and participate in.

HUH Token, unlike Shiba Inu and Dogecoin, is a multichain utimeme, which means it grants holders not only fame and influence, but also the ability to use a utility meme. With the usage of Ethereum and Binance blockchains, it may also provide a safer ecosystem, and dog coins may not be able to compete on the gift giving front this year.

In fact HUH Token demonstrated a100% bounce back rate and over $10million in trading over the past couple of weeks which is immensely impressive for a new comer.

HUH Token has also laid out a plan to develop MetHUH, which goes well beyond the goals of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, which rely on their market success only on the power of their influence.

MetHUH might send HUH Token into the stratosphere, and if HUH Token’s launch success and popularity are any indication, MetHUH could achieve similar, if not greater, heights.

As a result, the competition between HUH Token, Shiba Inu, and Dogecoin is much more thrilling than you or I anticipated.

What does it mean to lie to dogs?

The expression “lying with dogs” is an excellent one in the cryptocurrency industry, because the popularity of Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and Floki Inu, to name a few, proves the power of the dog in crypto.

This is because those meme coins recognised your power, and HUH Token does as well… albeit on a different level.

HUH Token aspires to compete with the big dogs, and given the success of Shiba Inu and Dogecoin, it’s possible that HUH Token has discovered a cryptocurrency gold mine… that benefits HUH Token holders.

You could become engaged with HUH Token and ‘hold till gold’ with them and the rest of the HUH Nation, who may be in for glorious Christmas morning.

Currently HUH Token uses a smart contract referral mechanism, where you’ll receive a referral number when you become a holder… The number entitles anybody you’ve passed it on to a 10% sales discount, and HUH didn’t forget you this Christmas as you’ll also receive a 10% BNB incentive for the referee’s first deposit!

Shiba Inu and Dogecoin had a great time at the top, but now, with the launch of HUH Token, it’s time for a new cryptocurrency to take the top spot, and you might be a part of it.

Cryptocurrency December may have only just began with the launching of HUH Token, therefore you should read their White Paper or follow them on social media for more information… In cryptography, research is crucial in any case.

HUH Token seems to be the perfect fit amongst Shiba Inu and Dogecoin under the Christmas tree this year.

