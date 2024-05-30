What it takes to be listed in the top 2% of roofers in America

Photo courtesy of Trenton Wisecup

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

In Michigan, a roof’s reliability is assured by its ability to perform efficiently, provide adequate protection, and come with a reliable warranty. But after a storm, many still ponder over which option is more advantageous: a complete roof replacement or adopting the ‘future of solar’ technology.

After a meticulous examination and evaluation process in late 2023, the answer leaned more toward the latter as Michigan took a significant step toward committing to 100% clean energy. During this time, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the Clean Energy Future Bill, which included lifting the state’s cap on distributed energy sources like rooftop solar.

Moving from 1% to 10% of the highest energy usage over five years allowed Michigan to become the 12th state to join the clean energy movement. Fighting in sustainability’s corner, many leaders in the field already following suit could not help but feel proud.

This is particularly true for Arrow Roofing Services CEO and storm consultant Trenton Wisecup, who is no novice at putting The Great Lake State on the map.

As an expert in the roofing industry since he was a teen, the award-winning roofing pioneer relays that a revolution in solar energy didn’t arrive until material debates came to a ground-breaking halt in 2020.

Providing a sleek, waterproof, and easy-to-install option, General Aniline & Film‘s (GAF) innovative incorporation of energy shingles became a game-changer, inspiring a new generation of sustainable energy solutions. Pioneering the way forward, Wisecup couldn’t help but admit that the opportunity for young generations to grab such a valuable asset had him “pounding on GAF’s door.”

Now, thanks to Wisecup’s visionary approach, expertise in the door-to-door space, and creative marketing tactics, their efforts to title switch to ‘master elite contractor’ have more than paid off.

Today, Arrow Roofing Services is among Michigan’s leading storm restoration companies. Having become one of the first companies to utilize the first nailable solar shingle, their stand-out one-stop-shop can utilize a product that has yet to be widely used.

They are also GAF certified — an achievement only the top 2% of roofing contractors qualify for.

“We have earned Master Elite Presidents Club status for two years running,” says Wisecup. This accolade, given to companies with a good reputation in the community, places the team in the top 2% of roofers available to the public.

With continued success helping home and business owners go for gold, the question remains: what does it take to consistently break through ceilings (not literally) and reach new heights?

One word: integrity.

“In the last six years, we’ve built a long-term relationship with the insurance companies because we see that adjuster 50 times a summer and 150 times a year,” shares Wisecup. “We need to bring integrity to the space so that when people see our brand, they know they’re coming to something legit. “

From 21 years old, Wisecup admits that while he only had $1,400 in 2017, his passion for pursuing a name that would eventually pioneer a new way for sustainable change felt more robust than the weight of his pocket.

When the opportunity came to merge and marry two industries, he grabbed it by the horns.

Fast-forward, and Wisecup’s integrity, loyalty, and dedication to his craft have led his company to $5 million in annual revenues, not to mention a few national awards.

Photo courtesy of Trenton Wisecup

Having recently recruited 25-year-old solar energy marvel Ryan Brunton, who made a whopping “$2 million selling solar in one year,” Wisecup’s decision to have him lead the way with GAF has further firmed the supportive network needed for Arrow Roofing to soar.

Today, the team is growing strong and has a projected revenue of USD 20 million over the next year.

“We can take the money, spend it on people, and meet the market where they’re at,” he adds. But when it comes to the team, “the bigger, more profound aspect of it all is teaching these guys how to be strong leaders, create an amazing company culture, and then have the appropriate and healthy positive mindset to succeed.”

“I just want to help people,” he says. “I want to bring more value to roofers.”

In his opinion, the best way to market a product or service is to maintain traditional door-to-door marketing while still utilizing the technological tools of the trade. After all, this approach provides an opportunity for establishing and nurturing personal connections.

“All of our closers are virtual, which is super untraditional. But we’ve structured the system, the process, and the funnel so that the front end, outside sales guys, and doorknockers have certain expectations and responsibilities so that they get the required information to make these virtual appointments successful.”

As the team continues to build its reputation, Trenton Wisecup hopes to help others achieve greatness through upcoming coaching, training, and speaking sessions.

For more information on Arrow Roofing Services, Michigan’s most excellent roofers with unmatched warranties, visit their website at arrowroofingservicesllc.com.