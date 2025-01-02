What drives successful investments? Dmitrii Khasanov explains how investors make decisions

Photo courtesy of Dmitrii Khasanov

Investing means making decisions that can either inspire or lead to sleepless nights. It often seems like success depends solely on the numbers in spreadsheets and the precision of financial models, but that’s not the whole story. In reality, investing is a delicate balance between intuition, analysis, and the ability to collaborate with a strong team.

Today, Dmitrii Khasanov, Founder and General Partner of Arrow Stars and internationally recognized digital marketing expert, explains the secrets that drive strong investment decisions.

Everything starts on an intuitive level

“Every investor has that moment when they see a project and think, ‘This is the one!’ It’s not magic—it’s a product of experience and a trained eye. After evaluating countless projects, you start recognizing patterns instinctively, even before diving into a detailed analysis,” explains Dmitrii Khasanov.

That said, intuition is only the first step. No gut feeling can replace solid analytics. But if an idea doesn’t spark excitement or feel promising right away, is it really worth pursuing? For Dmitrii, intuition acts as a filter, helping investors focus their energy on ideas with true potential.

Deep analytics is the second step

After this initial filter, the real work begins—and that all is now about the team around you. Dmitrii admits he rarely builds financial models himself; instead, he relies on experts who excel at it. Their job is to grow an idea into numbers, projecting where the fund might be in three, five, or even ten years.

These specialists focus on key metrics such as expected costs and revenues, the project’s sustainability, and whether there are genuine growth opportunities. But the truth is, not everything can be calculated. Take AI projects, for example—numbers can provide only part of the picture. The rest comes down to believing in the market, the product, and the people driving it forward. Same was with Bitcoin years ago.

Your team is the key

Dmitrii firmly believes there’s no point in investing in a great product if it’s run by a weak team. All you will end up with is a headache and a higher risk of losing money. The team is the foundation that turns good ideas into successful businesses.

It’s not enough for the team to simply be “talented.” They need to understand the market and have experience turning thoughts into reality. One of Dmitrii Khasanov’s key questions during meetings with startup founders or idea holders is “Who’s responsible for the project’s financials?” If it’s someone with real experience who can speak not only about potential but also about tangible risks, that’s a promising sign.

“Let’s be honest, successful investments are not only about making money,” Dmitrii Khasanov reflects. “Today, investors are increasingly looking at how projects impact society, promote sustainable development, and align with future trends. Personally, I need to know that my capital is creating value for people. That’s why I back initiatives that make the world a little bit better—whether it’s through new technologies, educational programs, or products that transform our lives.”

Investing is an art where intuition, analysis, and teamwork carry equal weight. There’s no universal formula for success, but there are guiding principles: trust your experience, surround yourself with experts, and support ideas that truly matter. When you do, every project becomes more than just an investment—it’s a step toward something greater.