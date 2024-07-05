What does global entrepreneurial support look like? Exploring HAYMAN-WOODWARD’s unique approach

Photo courtesy of Bruna Madaloni

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

“The true entrepreneur is a doer, not a dreamer,” said Nolan Bushnell.

In today’s ever-evolving world, this mindset is more relevant than ever, as the standard for a successful life is also changing.

Previously, people dreamed of working for big corporations and holding advanced degrees. Now, they are looking to establish their own businesses.

Even as entrepreneurship grows, many people hesitate to take the risk. The GEM 2023/2024 Global Report highlights the fear of failure as one of the primary reasons people with opportunities might not start their own businesses despite wanting to.

But it’s right to be cautious.

After all, the survival rate of small businesses is quite low.

Yet, instead of giving up on ambitions and dreams entirely, determined entrepreneurs seek guidance from advisory firms that are experienced in business growth.

HAYMAN-WOODWARD is one immigration and advisory law firm that helps people establish their businesses and expand them to new countries. Its team of professionals ensures that your business grows and transitions smoothly into new markets.

For instance, their team includes Bruna Madaloni, the Global Marketing Director, who has collaborated with renowned brands such as Coca-Cola, Adidas, Petrobras, Ambev, and more. Bruna’s strategic marketing expertise, combined with her innovative approaches, and her leadership of Hay Branding — an initiative specializing in strategic marketing and branding services — provides clients with the robust support needed to navigate and thrive in new markets.

Founded in 1996 by the versatile entrepreneur and pilot Leonardo Freitas, HAYMAN-WOODWARD specializes in global mobility. With its diverse expertise, the company understands each country’s distinct opportunities and challenges.

HAYMAN-WOODWARD’s wide range of services includes assistance with business growth, corporate programs, choosing the right offshore location, and global expansion. Its Entrepreneur Program is based on the foundation of dedicated partnership. HAYMAN-WOODWARD shares its clients’ goals and struggles by their side to achieve them.

Significance of global entrepreneurship

According to GEM, the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor, there are more than 582 million entrepreneurs worldwide, 31 million of whom are in the U.S. alone. However, statistics show that the number of immigrant business owners in America has increased from 13.3% in 1996 to 29.8% in 2018.

This number will continue to rise as the U.S. establishes itself as the country most suitable for entrepreneurship, with a GEI (Global Entrepreneurship Index) of 83.6. This indicates its healthy entrepreneurship ecosystem, which attracts people worldwide to introduce their businesses to this foreign market.

With its understanding of the global business dynamic, HAYMAN-WOODWARD establishes itself as one of the best choices for immigrants looking to develop their business in a foreign country, especially the States.

Partnership with HAYMAN-WOODWARD has its unique advantages, such as a focus on robust infrastructure, innovation and technology, access to a large and diverse market, and legal protection.

HAYMAN-WOODWARD offers tailored services to suit the individual needs of its clients. Its contribution to business growth is reflected in Hay Branding, one of its subsidiaries specializing in marketing.

Role of Hay branding in supporting business growth

Entrepreneurs often need help with branding themselves. They either need clarification on the image they want to market or help to successfully portray the desired image.

Hay Branding sweeps in to rescue these entrepreneurs, offering its services in branding and marketing. It provides help with digital marketing, product design, content strategy, and much more. “Effective branding is about creating a connection. One can help businesses find their voice and tell their story in a way that resonates with their audience,” Bruna emphasized.

“Hay Branding was instrumental in our growth! Their strategic vision and creativity gave us a competitive edge, reaching new markets,” said A. Costa, a startup founder, attesting to the impact of Hay Branding.

Entrepreneurship is one of the key contributors to driving a country’s economic growth. It opens up new job opportunities and encourages innovation. Bringing new ideas and products to the market also improves the overall standard of living.

Entrepreneurs make a positive impact on communities while achieving their own dreams. They must strive not to let fear hold them back. In the words of Mr. Freitas, “Life is too short to let fear hold us back. Instead of fearing failure, let’s shift our mindset to fear the regret of never trying.”Remember, the key to success in business often lies in seeking the right help at the right time. The difference between accepting support from a marketing company and going solo can be the difference between a successful business and a failure. If you are looking to establish a business or expand it, contact HAYMAN-WOODWARD. Their expertise and guidance could be the catalyst for your business’s success.