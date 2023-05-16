Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Wells Fargo to pay $1 bn to settle shareholder class action

AFP

Published

Since 2016, Wells Fargo has paid billions in settlements and financial penalties related to its business practices
Since 2016, Wells Fargo has paid billions in settlements and financial penalties related to its business practices - Copyright AFP Patrick T. Fallon
Since 2016, Wells Fargo has paid billions in settlements and financial penalties related to its business practices - Copyright AFP Patrick T. Fallon

US bank Wells Fargo has agreed to pay $1 billion to settle a class action lawsuit by shareholders who accused it of not having changed its management and practices quickly enough after a series of scandals.

The agreement has been submitted to a federal judge in Manhattan for approval, according to a document filed Monday.

In June 2020, a group of shareholders, including Sweden’s Handelsbanken Fonder AB and the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Pension &amp; Relief Fund, launched a class action against the San Francisco-headquartered bank.

Their lawsuit accused Wells Fargo of shortcomings in strengthening its risk control and compliance following commitments made to regulators in 2018.

At the time, the Federal Reserve had forced the bank to submit a plan to take control of the management, accompanied by a temporary asset cap following a series of compliance problems.

The Fed’s punitive restrictions followed a series of scandals over abuses at the bank, including opening millions of fake accounts and charging unnecessary insurance premiums to more than half a million customers on their car loans.

In March 2020, a report by the House Financial Services Committee accused the bank of not having started real reform of its governance and of not complying with the Fed’s directives in terms of risk management and compliance.

In September 2021, the bank was hit with a new fine of $250 million for failing to meet requirements in an agreement to pay previously harmed customers in the fake accounts scandal.

Since 2016, Wells Fargo has paid billions in settlements and financial penalties related to its business practices.

In this article:Banking, Stocks, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Xbox-owner Microsoft launched its gigantic bid for Activision Blizzard early last year to create the world's third biggest gaming firm by revenue Xbox-owner Microsoft launched its gigantic bid for Activision Blizzard early last year to create the world's third biggest gaming firm by revenue

Business

EU backs Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard takeover

The EU on Monday gave the green light to Microsoft's $69-billion takeover bid for US video game giant Activision Blizzard.

14 hours ago
Ikea to hike prices by 9% due to supply chain woes Ikea to hike prices by 9% due to supply chain woes

Business

Ikea vows lower prices as it boosts investments

Ikea plans to invest more than $1 billion in France after announcing a US expansion.

18 hours ago

Tech & Science

El Niño forming quickly and could be a ‘significant’ event, NOAA finds

The odds are very high that an El Niño event will form this summer, hastening climate change and altering global weather patterns.

14 hours ago
A Ukrainian soldier fires artillery towards Russian positions outside Bakhmut on November 8, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine A Ukrainian soldier fires artillery towards Russian positions outside Bakhmut on November 8, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine

World

Op-Ed: Bakhmut — Limited Ukrainian counterattack makes ground as Russians make excuses

Bakhmut is a monument to obsolete tactics and non-existent strategy on the part of Russia. The blame game starts here.  

7 mins ago