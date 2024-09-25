Web applications and data leaks: Measures to improve security

An Apex Legends event was postponed by organizers after two players appeared to be hacked and given unwanted cheat devices. — © AFP/File Denis Charlet

The typical person uses 15 to 25 web applications every day? Whether it’s for work, social media, or entertainment, web apps form part of everyday life. It appears, however, that the majority of these apps are vulnerable to attacks that could compromise personal data.



This finding has been reported by Mark Medum Bundgaard, CPO of Partisia, who draws on a report from PT Security that indicates how 98 percent of applications are vulnerable to attacks. These weak points allow hackers to steal data, install malware, or redirect users to harmful websites. The result can be lost personal information, identity theft, or exposure of sensitive business data.



For companies, a data breach can lead to financial losses, damaged reputations, and loss of customer trust. For individuals, it means risking privacy and security online.

Bundgaard reports on the most the common ways hackers exploit web apps. These are:

Cross-Site Scripting (XSS): Hackers inject harmful scripts into websites, which can steal user data when visitors unknowingly run them. SQL Injection: This attack lets hackers access a website’s database to steal sensitive data like usernames and passwords. Weak Authentication: Poor security allows hackers to bypass login systems, stealing personal accounts. Cross-Site Request Forgery (CSRF): Attackers force users into performing unwanted actions on a website without their knowledge, like transferring money or changing account details.

Data breaches are becoming more frequent and costly. IBM’s Cost of a Data Breach Report shows that the average global cost of a data breach in 2023 hit $4.45 million. Many of these attacks are financially motivated with 86% of breaches tied to money.



While large companies suffer big losses, small businesses are also at risk. It is further reported that 43 percent of cyberattacks target small and medium-sized businesses, many of which don’t have the resources to recover.



To safeguard personal and professional data, it is essential to take proactive steps. Bundgaard states: “In the age of AI-driven economies, individuals must be proactive about their data privacy. The spectrum of data privacy extends beyond mere compliance; it’s about building a resilient personal and professional digital life.”

Bundgaard recommends the following to protect data:

Use Strong Authentication: Activate multi-factor authentication (MFA) on your accounts. MFA adds an extra layer of security by asking for more than just a password, like a text message code or fingerprint. Keep Software Updated: Hackers often target old software with known flaws. Regular updates help secure your web browsers, apps, and plugins from these vulnerabilities. Encrypt Sensitive Data: Encryption makes your data unreadable to hackers. This is especially important for personal info like credit card numbers or health records. Use a Web Application Firewall (WAF): A WAF monitors traffic to your web apps and blocks harmful requests before they can cause damage. Regularly Check for Suspicious Activity: Auditing your data for any unusual behavior helps catch breaches early. Continuous monitoring can limit the damage.



As cyber threats continue to evolve, staying aware of potential risks is critical.