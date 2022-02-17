Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Walmart reports solid Q4 profits on strong US consumer

Walmart reported better-than-expected quarterly profits as strong consumer demand offset the hit from higher costs.

Published

Walmart reported a strong fourth quarter, with robust consumer demand from "Black Friday" seen throughout much of the period
Walmart reported a strong fourth quarter, with robust consumer demand from "Black Friday" seen throughout much of the period - Copyright AFP Saeed KHAN
Walmart reported a strong fourth quarter, with robust consumer demand from "Black Friday" seen throughout much of the period - Copyright AFP Saeed KHAN

Walmart reported better-than-expected quarterly profits Thursday as strong consumer demand during the festive season offset the hit from higher costs.

The giant retailer pointed to some $400 million in higher-than-expected supply chain costs at its namesake US division, plus an additional $400 million hit due to employee absences during the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

But these effects were countered by “strong underlying trends” at Walmart US, “aided by robust consumer spending and a strong holiday,” Walmart said in an investor presentation.

The company highlighted apparel and automotive goods as items with especially strong demand during the period.

Profits in the quarter were $3.6 billion, compared with a loss of $2.1 billion in the year-ago period as revenues climbed 0.5 percent to $152.9 billion.

The retail industry, like other sectors, is being forced to navigate a challenging inflationary environment due to higher expenses for materials, shipping and labor. 

Walmart has said it has taken a careful approach to raising prices that seeks to spread out the hit across consumer “baskets” so that the company doesn’t lose customers to other chains. 

The company said its gross profit rate rose during the quarter.

Shares rose 2.3 percent to $136.55 in pre-market trading.

US strong holiday demand, supply chain costs over $400 mn higher than expected at beginning of quarter

In this article:Earnings, Retail, US, Walmart
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Call for proactive measures against hospital superbug

Symptoms of a Clostridium difficile infection include diarrhoea, a high temperature and feeling sick.

18 hours ago
Australia's third-largest city of Brisbane to enter Covid lockdown Australia's third-largest city of Brisbane to enter Covid lockdown

World

Op-Ed: Australia vs the fire ants – Too little money, too little action

Fire ants aren’t famous for their negotyiation skills.

13 hours ago
Wildlife defenders are seen on patrol at Mexico's El Rosario monarch butterfly sanctuary Wildlife defenders are seen on patrol at Mexico's El Rosario monarch butterfly sanctuary

World

‘I’ll kill you!’: Mexico’s nature defenders put lives on line

Despite the dangers of standing up to illegal loggers, fellow conservationists continue to work guarding the El Rosario monarch butterfly sanctuary.

8 hours ago
Truckers protesting against Covid health rules continued Wednesday to occupy the capital Ottawa, despite the government's declaration of the Emergencies Act Truckers protesting against Covid health rules continued Wednesday to occupy the capital Ottawa, despite the government's declaration of the Emergencies Act

World

Police issue warning to protesters to leave Canada capital

Canadian police warned demonstrators opposed to Covid rules who have clogging Ottawa streets to leave or face arrest.

19 hours ago