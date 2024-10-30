Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Volkswagen sees ‘painful’ cost cuts ahead as profit plunges

AFP

Published

Volkswagen is planning an unprecedented restructuring that could include thousands of job cuts
Volkswagen is planning an unprecedented restructuring that could include thousands of job cuts - Copyright AFP/File PEDRO PARDO
Volkswagen is planning an unprecedented restructuring that could include thousands of job cuts - Copyright AFP/File PEDRO PARDO
Léa PERNELLE, Michelle FITZPATRICK

Ailing auto giant Volkswagen warned Wednesday that “painful” cost cuts were unavoidable as third-quarter profit plummeted, fuelling tensions with unions which fear mass job losses and factory closures on home turf Germany.

Europe’s biggest carmaker reported net profit of 1.58 billion euros ($1.7 billion) between July and September, down 64-percent from a year earlier.

The German group — whose 10 brands range from its core VW models to Seat, Skoda and Porsche — has been plunged into crisis by high manufacturing costs, a stuttering switch to electric vehicles and increased competition in key market China.

“We must intensify our efforts to remain competitive. And we have to act now. Any delay would be irresponsible,” Volkswagen finance chief Arno Antlitz said in a call with reporters.

The company is eyeing an unprecedented cost-savings push to turn the tide and dropped a bombshell in September when it said it was considering closing factories in Germany for the first time.

Worker representatives this week said at least three German VW plants were at risk and tens of thousands of jobs could go at the namesake brand, while remaining employees faced a 10-percent salary cut.

Volkswagen bosses have yet to comment on the details of the savings plan but have described the situation as “serious”.

“We are facing some difficult and painful decisions,” Antlitz said.

The savings proposals are focused on the core VW brand, which reported an operating profit margin of only two percent over the first nine months — far from the 6.5-percent targeted by 2026.

“This highlights the urgent need for significant cost reductions and efficiency gains,” Antlitz said, also citing a “challenging market environment”.

– Industry headwinds –

The group’s global vehicle deliveries fell by seven percent in the third quarter, with an increase in sales in North America failing to offset a 15-percent fall in China.

Deliveries of battery electric models were down 10 percent.

The group said results were also impacted by “higher fixed costs” and restructuring expenses.

Other German carmakers are facing similar headwinds, and Volkswagen in September joined BMW and Mercedes-Benz in cutting its outlook for 2024.

The manufacturers are also nervously watching the European Union’s decision to slap hefty tariffs on Chinese-made electric cars, which they fear could trigger a bitter trade war.

Volkswagen began a second round of talks with the powerful IG Metall union Wednesday, expected to shed more light on the savings plan.

Labour leaders have vowed to fight back against any plant closures, and strike action is possible from December when a truce period ends.

The IG Metall union is also seeking a seven-percent pay rise for workers, which bosses have rejected.

In this article:Automobile, Earnings, Germany, Volkswagen
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Neurological conditions have overtaken heart disease as the leading cause of disability and early death Neurological conditions have overtaken heart disease as the leading cause of disability and early death

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Neurons vs aging? Major findings for neural health and aging

This is where the UCLA research paid off in spades.

23 hours ago
Ursula Corbero of 'The Day of the Jackal' Ursula Corbero of 'The Day of the Jackal'

Entertainment

Ursula Corbero talks about starring in ‘The Day of the Jackal’ on Peacock

Spanish actress Ursula Corbero chatted about starring in the new upcoming series “The Day of the Jackal,” which premieres on November 14th on Peacock.

22 hours ago
Latin America passes 1 million Covid deaths as IMF proposes $50 bn plan Latin America passes 1 million Covid deaths as IMF proposes $50 bn plan

Tech & Science

Medics wait for US FDA decision on FMT treatment

A pending decision that could impact the care of patients with C. diff.

17 hours ago
UniCredit has effectively become Commerzbank's largest shareholder ahead of the German state UniCredit has effectively become Commerzbank's largest shareholder ahead of the German state

Business

Q&A: Is the future of consumer finance ‘open banking’?

Open banking is the practice of securely sharing financial data between banks or third parties.

17 hours ago