Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Volkswagen boss hails cost-cutting deal but shares fall

AFP

Published

Volkswagen is struggling with high costs and rising competition in China
Volkswagen is struggling with high costs and rising competition in China - Copyright AFP I-Hwa CHENG
Volkswagen is struggling with high costs and rising competition in China - Copyright AFP I-Hwa CHENG

Volkswagen’s chief executive welcomed a deal to slash jobs and reduce production capacity in Germany without the need to close factories, but the car giant’s shares fell heavily on Monday. 

“The agreement is good news for Volkswagen,” CEO Oliver Blume said in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine daily.

“We are reducing overcapacity at our German plants. This will enable us to continue manufacturing vehicles in Germany at competitive costs.”

After weeks of tough talks and strikes, Europe’s biggest carmaker announced Friday an agreement that will see 35,000 jobs cut in Germany by 2030, as part of a package to save four billion euros ($4.2 billion) a year. 

But unions hailed the deal as VW pulled back from a threat to close plants at home for the first time and has agreed not push through any compulsory redundancies. 

Even without shuttering factories, Blume said the agreement would lead to a reduction in production capacity of around 730,000 vehicles a year. 

This was “equivalent to the production volume of two to three large plants”, he said. 

Volkswagen has been hit hard by rising costs at home, a stuttering switch to electric cars and growing competition in key market China from domestic rivals, particularly in EVs. 

The job cuts will fall on the flagship VW brand, at the centre of the carmaker’s crisis, with management long complaining that its manufacturing costs are too high and its profits too low. 

The 10-brand automaker’s other brands range from Seat and Skoda to Porsche and Audi. 

But investors did not seem impressed with the deal, sending Volkswagen’s shares down more than three percent in afternoon trade in Frankfurt, making it the heaviest faller among firms listed on the blue-chip DAX index. 

The crisis at Volkswagen began in September when the auto titan dropped the bombshell that it was considering closing factories in Germany for the first time in its 87-year history, and making heavy job cuts. 

Two mass strikes followed, with union IG Metall threatening to launch the biggest wave of industrial action seen in Germany for decades unless VW walked back its most extreme plans. 

With the German economy struggling, Blume added his voice to calls for domestic conditions to be improved to help the country’s businesses.

With a new government expected in Berlin after elections in February, he called for lower taxes, fewer bureaucratic hurdles and more affordable energy. 

“The main thing is to create the right conditions,” he said. “Germany needs a fresh start — to get off the hard shoulder and back on the fast track.”

In this article:Automobile, Economy, Germany, Volkswagen
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

A blockbuster funding round for San Francisco-based startup Databricks is another sign of hunger by investors for companies poised to cash in on generative artificial intelligence A blockbuster funding round for San Francisco-based startup Databricks is another sign of hunger by investors for companies poised to cash in on generative artificial intelligence

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: AGI — Not mad science or bad science, but way too much spin in the market

Artificial general intelligence (AGI) needs to be idiot-proof. It must be manageable.

23 hours ago
Stellantis has struggled to get rid of inventory in the United States Stellantis has struggled to get rid of inventory in the United States

Business

Stellantis backtracks on plan to lay off 1,100 at US Jeep plant

Stellantis confirmed Saturday it was reversing a decision to lay off 1,100 workers at its Jeep plant in the US state of Ohio.

23 hours ago
The authorisation of a bitcoin exchange-traded fund in the United States would make it easier for investors to trade in the cryptocurrency The authorisation of a bitcoin exchange-traded fund in the United States would make it easier for investors to trade in the cryptocurrency

Business

Not as it seems: Rise of deepfakes throughout the Crypto sector

Crypto organizations are more frequently targeted by deepfake fraud.

13 hours ago
While poker-inspired mobile video game 'Balatro' has become a massive hit and won multiple awards, its creator remains an anonymous computer programmer working in the Canadian prairie While poker-inspired mobile video game 'Balatro' has become a massive hit and won multiple awards, its creator remains an anonymous computer programmer working in the Canadian prairie

Tech & Science

Secretive game developer codes hit ‘Balatro’ in Canadian prairie province

There are no photos or videos of LocalThunk, an anonymous computer programmer who lives in the prairies of Canada's Saskatchewan province.

23 hours ago