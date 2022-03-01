Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Visa, Mastercard block Russian banks after sanctions

US credit card giants Visa and Mastercard said they were blocking Russian banks from their payment networks following sanctions.

Published

Sberbank Europe AG has "experienced significant deposit outflows as a result of the reputational impact of geopolitical tensions", the ECB said
Sberbank Europe AG has "experienced significant deposit outflows as a result of the reputational impact of geopolitical tensions", the ECB said - Copyright AFP Michal Cizek
Sberbank Europe AG has "experienced significant deposit outflows as a result of the reputational impact of geopolitical tensions", the ECB said - Copyright AFP Michal Cizek

US credit card giants Visa and Mastercard said they were blocking Russian banks from their payment networks following international sanctions in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

“As a result of sanction orders, we have blocked multiple financial institutions from the Mastercard payment network,” Mastercard Chief Executive Michael Miebach said in a statement released Monday night.

“We will continue to work with regulators in the days ahead to abide fully by our compliance obligations as they evolve.”

Visa said on its website that it is “taking prompt action to ensure compliance with applicable sanctions, and is prepared to comply with additional sanctions that may be implemented.”

The statements follow moves by western governments to sanction Russian banks and Russian nationals as the United States, the European Union and other powers seek to isolate the country and punish its economy.

The steps taken by the credit card firms prevent these entities and individuals from accessing their platforms.

Mastercard also said it is working to guard against cyberattacks, “the threat of which is heightened significantly in the present environment,” Miebach said.

In this article:Mastercard, Sanction, US, Visa
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: Military mystery – How is Russia doing so badly in Ukraine? Guess.

The smart move would be to get the hell out of Ukraine.

7 hours ago
This Maxar satellite image taken and released on February 28, 2022 shows part of a military convoy in southern Ivankiv, Ukraine This Maxar satellite image taken and released on February 28, 2022 shows part of a military convoy in southern Ivankiv, Ukraine

World

Russia invasion convoy masses near Ukraine capital

A huge Russian military convoy was massing on the outskirts of Ukraine's capital Tuesday.

9 hours ago
PM Sanna Marin said the issue of Finland joining NATO would be discussed in parliament due to a petition PM Sanna Marin said the issue of Finland joining NATO would be discussed in parliament due to a petition

World

Finland to debate NATO petition in parliament

Finnish MPs will debate how to handle a petition calling for a vote on NATO membership.

24 hours ago
The crew of Ax-1 will fly a SpaceX Dragon to the International Space Station The crew of Ax-1 will fly a SpaceX Dragon to the International Space Station

Business

Tycoons bound for ISS aren’t tourists, insists space company

Three tycoons and an ex-NASA astronaut are all set for the first fully private voyage to the International Space Station next month.

22 hours ago