Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Virtual lock and key: Safest places for saving in the US revealed

The study analysed different conditions, affecting cash savings, such as larceny thefts, inflation rates and number of businesses with limited pay options.
Avatar photo

Published

US rules provide for the exchange of damaged banknotes -- provided that they are not the result of laundering or crime
US rules provide for the exchange of damaged banknotes -- provided that they are not the result of laundering or crime - Copyright AFP -
US rules provide for the exchange of damaged banknotes -- provided that they are not the result of laundering or crime - Copyright AFP -

A new study shows that the safest U.S. city to keep cash is Denver, Colorado, withthe lowest risk score in the ranking, reflecting rare larceny rates and lower inflation. Massachusetts stands out as the state with the prices least affected by inflation and growing only 1.9 percent.

Tampa, Florida, earns its place in the ranking with the lowest larceny theft rates at 1,274 thefts per 100,000 people. 

A recent review by The Stock Dork analysed over 30 biggest U.S. cities to identify the safest ones to keep cash. The study analysed different conditions, affecting cash savings, such as larceny thefts, inflation rates and number of businesses with limited pay options. All these conditions influence risk score, The safest cities are ranked from lowest score to the highest.

The findings show:

CityPopulationLarceny theft rates per 100K peopleInflation ratesBusinesses Using Electronic PaymentsScore
Denver, CO, United States713,2522,267.292.94%97%20.58
Las Vegas, NV, United States656,2741,635.162.93%96%21.89
Phoenix, AZ, United States4,845,8322,426.692.85%96%26.00
Boston, MA, United States650,7061,603.741.90%92%31.00
Atlanta, GA, United States499,1273,387.193.58%97%35.67
Tampa, FL, United States398,1731,274.853.91%95%37.13
Washington, DC, United States671,8033,528.963.26%96%38.14
Pittsburgh, PA, United States302,8982,365.893.48%95%38.86
Portland, OR, United States635,0673,824.563.26%96%40.04
Honolulu, HI, United States343,4212,073.943.51%94%42.85

As indicated above, the safest city to keep cash is Denver, Colorado with the lowest score of 20.58 which reflects small risks when it comes to financial safety. Compared to other cities in the ranking, Denver has low larceny theft rates at 2,267 per 100,000 residents. At the same time, 97 percent of businesses in Denver accept both cash and electronic payments.

Las Vegas is second in the ranking of the safest cities to keep cash, with a risk score of 21.89. This big entertainment city has very low larceny theft rates with 1,635 per 100,000 people, third lowest in the top ten. Inflation affected Nevada similarly to Colorado with the price growth rate here being only 0.1 percent higher.

Phoenix, Arizona takes the third place, scoring 26. The biggest city in the ranking, its theft rates are higher than in Las Vegas or Denver, with 2.426 per 100,000 residents. At the same time the prices grew a little less, rising 2.9 percent.

Boston, Massachusetts holds fourth place, with a score of 31. The city has very low rates of larceny thefts, being second only to Tampa. The prices in the state of Massachusetts are also least affected by inflation, growing 1.9 percent, making its economy one of the most stable.

Atlanta, Georgia is fifth in the ranking of the safest cities to keep cash, getting a score of 35.67. Compared to other cities in the ranking, the larceny thefts are much more common at 3,387 thefts per capita. 97 percent of Atlanta businesses accept different payment methods.

In this article:Finance, Investment, Money, Saving, Spending, Work
Avatar photo
Written By

Dr. Tim Sandle is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for science news. Tim specializes in science, technology, environmental, business, and health journalism. He is additionally a practising microbiologist; and an author. He is also interested in history, politics and current affairs.

You may also like:

Business

Durov charged by the French judiciary and banned from leaving the country

Pavel Durov comes from Saint Petersburg. — © AFPThibault Marchand and Stuart WilliamsRussian-born tech entrepreneur Pavel Durov has founded wildly popular social networks, cryptocurrencies,...

24 hours ago
Telegram is hugely popular in former Soviet countries Telegram is hugely popular in former Soviet countries

Social Media

Op-Ed: Durov case legal issues could change social media forever

The Telegram case can redefine social media with a sledgehammer.  About time.

11 hours ago

World

Brazil judge threatens to suspend X within 24 hours

A Brazilian Supreme Court judge threatened to suspend X, formerly Twitter, if CEO Elon Musk doesn't name a new legal representative.

19 hours ago
A California bill seeks to regulate the development of AI models, though critics say the measure can threaten innovation in the nascent field A California bill seeks to regulate the development of AI models, though critics say the measure can threaten innovation in the nascent field

Tech & Science

California lawmakers pass AI safety bill

A California bill seeks to regulate the development of AI models, though critics say the measure can threaten innovation in the nascent field -...

21 hours ago