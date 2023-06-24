Video viewing falls but marketers remain optimistic

The Disney+ streaming service in Hong Kong first dropped an episode of "The Simpsons" in 2021 - Copyright AFP Can EROK

During the 1980s a popular television programme in the U.K. was titled Why Don’t You, and it featured activity ideas for young people as an alternative to watching television. In the subsequent years the availability of channels and video content has expanded massively.

There are signs of a slowdown, however. Although video content remains one of the top choices for marketers to boost sales and increase traffic and brand awareness, consumers spent less time watching online videos this year than in 2022. Are we falling out of love with streaming?

According to data presented by OnlyAccounts.io (sent to Digital Journal) people, on average, watched 17 hours of online video content per week in 2023. This was two hours less than last year.

Does this mean that the video medium is not the optimal one for advertisers to use? At this stage the signs are that although change is happening, video content and its role as an advertising tool remains strong. This is not least because video clips remain a popular form of shareable online content.

When this works, it can drive user engagement, boost brand awareness, and bring companies into a reach with potential audiences.

According to The State of Video Marketing 2023 survey by Wyzowl, more than 70 percent of brands who made video advertising content in 2022 created social media videos, almost the same share as explainer videos. Presentation and testimonial videos followed, with 50 percent and 46 percent share among brands.

Consumers will also use videos to learn more about a product or service and get feedback from other users. Data suggests that in 2021 consumers spent 30 percent more time watching online videos.

Although 2023 saw a slight fall in online video consumption, the level remains above that of 2018 and 2019. YouTube and LinkedIn were found to be the most effective platforms for video marketing. In contrast, Twitter and Snapchat were the least successful platforms for the medium.

YouTube was the most widely used video marketing platform, with a 90 percent share among respondents. Next up was Facebook, with an 86 percent share, followed by Instagram and LinkedIn, which both had a 79 percent share.

Snapchat is used by only 13 percent of brands. TikTok is used by 35 percent of respondents, and Twitter follows with a 54 percent share among marketers. In terms of qualitative assessments, Twitter and Snapchat were generally regarded as ineffective across many campaigns.