Video applications are changing the recruitment process

With UK job vacancies dropping by 209,000 this quarter, saturation is high and it is difficult to stand out from the crowd when applying. Yet technology is presenting new opportunities for those seeking job changes or work. As an example, searches for “AI CV” and “video application for jobs” have increased by 310 and 125 percent respectively in the last year.

Adobe Express has researched how to use AI, video and TikTok, after new data found that 42 percent of workers are now using AI tools to create CVs, 68 percent of Gen Zs look to social media for job applications and 79 percent of employers think video is an essential part of their recruitment process.

The recent surge in AI technology has shifted productivity in an office environment, and its ability to turn around analysis, examples and creativity can be used to produce a CV that matches both personal and job spec criteria.

CV generation

Commenting on the findings, Funke Sadare, HR Director at Global University Systems, tells Digital Journal: “AI swiftly generates CVs, emphasising the candidate’s key skills and areas of expertise based on the information provided. It also ensures uniform formatting for aesthetic appeal and can tailor CVs with relevant keywords to increase the candidate’s chances of passing the initial screenings.”

Sadare adds: “When candidates use AI tools to create CVs, some of the challenges include concerns about authenticity, the potential loss of critical thinking, and the risk of bias in AI screening. However, the candidate needs to adopt a balanced approach whilst combining AI assistance with their personal input to ensure that the overall outcome genuinely reflects their experience, expertise and skillset. While they may pass the screening stage and receive job offers, it’s crucial for them to demonstrate the ability to perform and sustain the role effectively.”

Video applications

The growing trend of video applications allows recruiters to change the candidate experience from traditional methods, whilst saving time and getting a better idea of someone’s persona.

Sadare recommends: “when creating a video job application, candidates should adopt these effective strategies to present themselves more confidently and make a lasting impression with their potential employer”.

Examples are:

Introduction: Start with a warm greeting, a genuine smile, state your name, and mention the position you’re applying for. Professional Appearance: Dress appropriately as if you were attending an in-person interview, preferably aligning with the company’s culture. Elevator Pitch: Concisely summarise your skills, qualifications, areas of expertise, recent achievements and why you’re the right fit for the role. Personality: Ensure that your personality is showcased during the video application, reflect authenticity and enthusiasm. Make it Brief: Keep your video application under two minutes if possible and make every second count.

Sadare concludes, noting that while video applications and social media platform like TikTok offer unique opportunities for candidates to showcase their personality and skills, they may not effectively convey the candidate’s qualifications, experiences, and achievements.