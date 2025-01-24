Vera Kretschmar: Investing in passion meets tangible results

Image courtesy of UBA Media

Not just anyone has what it takes to succeed in leadership roles. One must have the right qualities and determination to lead. These qualities could include industry expertise, drive, and decisiveness. Great leaders may have a commitment to values and a desire to build, grow, and develop original ideas that serve others.

Enter Vera Kretschmar, managing director of Ivory Capital Asia. With a broadly ranging portfolio of interests, Kretschmar has dedicated her career to entrepreneurial pursuits. Her investments and pursuits span various ventures, including aesthetics, hospitality, real estate, and cryptocurrency, reflecting her varied interests and willingness to try something new.

Even so, amid the hodgepodge of her portfolio, Kretschmar’s values remain consistent. As an entrepreneur and investor, she has grown and developed brands and demonstrated a commitment to supporting women-led startups. Kretschmar’s dedication to these values has not only helped to highlight and define her career but has also shaped the ventures she’s touched.

Angel investor and enthusiastic entrepreneur

Across Europe, angel investing has seen considerable growth in recent years. In 2022, over a billion euros were invested, demonstrating a clear appetite for new opportunities.

In this environment, Vera Kretschmar emerges as a knowledgeable figure in a rapidly changing sector. Her approach is notable as she often prioritizes authentic projects rooted in commitment. Her focus is beyond profit margins, explaining, “I look for entrepreneurs who truly believe in their product, have advanced it, and shown its financial potential.”

In pursuing investments meeting these criteria, Kretschmar demonstrates how essential integrity is in funding successful ventures. She is often able to delineate between passion projects, where a creator has poured themselves fully into their venture, and those who seem to be uncommitted, finding herself drawn to innovators who demonstrate “true interest in a project, backed by tangible results and a roadmap for growth.” These entrepreneurs reflect her values and are the ones she invests in.

Kretschmer’s portfolio highlights include the brand Vie — Live Life Better, which focuses on well-being and exemplifies a commitment to innovation that enhances the user’s life. Her venture, Anaya Aesthetics, offers high-end treatments to a broader clientele while ensuring the highest standards of professional care.

Exploring cryptocurrencies, Kretschmer has invested in IX Swap, which allows users to invest as little as $1, making investing accessible to everyday people. She recently established an office in Milan, growing her real estate presence and creating a hub for emerging brands that share her mission to make a difference in people’s lives.

A legacy of empowerment

Kretschmar has made a point to focus on how ventures influence the daily lives of people. In each pursuit, she has found success by combining innovation with integrity, seeking to invest where founders genuinely believe in their product and how they can have a positive impact.

Kretschmar remains mindful of these values as she guides new investors, seeking to expand her horizons as she continues her entrepreneurial pursuits. This commitment to innovation shows her dedication to investing and beyond.