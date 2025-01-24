Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

Vera Kretschmar: Investing in passion meets tangible results

Kretschmar has made a point to focus on how ventures influence the daily lives of people
Avatar photo

Published

UBA Media
Image courtesy of UBA Media
Image courtesy of UBA Media

Opinions expressed by Digital Journal contributors are their own.

Not just anyone has what it takes to succeed in leadership roles. One must have the right qualities and determination to lead. These qualities could include industry expertise, drive, and decisiveness. Great leaders may have a commitment to values and a desire to build, grow, and develop original ideas that serve others.

Enter Vera Kretschmar, managing director of Ivory Capital Asia. With a broadly ranging portfolio of interests, Kretschmar has dedicated her career to entrepreneurial pursuits. Her investments and pursuits span various ventures, including aesthetics, hospitality, real estate, and cryptocurrency, reflecting her varied interests and willingness to try something new. 

Even so, amid the hodgepodge of her portfolio, Kretschmar’s values remain consistent. As an entrepreneur and investor, she has grown and developed brands and demonstrated a commitment to supporting women-led startups. Kretschmar’s dedication to these values has not only helped to highlight and define her career but has also shaped the ventures she’s touched.

Angel investor and enthusiastic entrepreneur

UBA Media
Photo courtesy of UBA Media

Across Europe, angel investing has seen considerable growth in recent years. In 2022, over a billion euros were invested, demonstrating a clear appetite for new opportunities. 

In this environment, Vera Kretschmar emerges as a knowledgeable figure in a rapidly changing sector. Her approach is notable as she often prioritizes authentic projects rooted in commitment. Her focus is beyond profit margins, explaining, “I look for entrepreneurs who truly believe in their product, have advanced it, and shown its financial potential.” 

In pursuing investments meeting these criteria, Kretschmar demonstrates how essential integrity is in funding successful ventures. She is often able to delineate between passion projects, where a creator has poured themselves fully into their venture, and those who seem to be uncommitted, finding herself drawn to innovators who demonstrate “true interest in a project, backed by tangible results and a roadmap for growth.” These entrepreneurs reflect her values and are the ones she invests in.    

Kretschmer’s portfolio highlights include the brand Vie — Live Life Better, which focuses on well-being and exemplifies a commitment to innovation that enhances the user’s life. Her venture, Anaya Aesthetics, offers high-end treatments to a broader clientele while ensuring the highest standards of professional care. 

Exploring cryptocurrencies, Kretschmer has invested in IX Swap, which allows users to invest as little as $1, making investing accessible to everyday people. She recently established an office in Milan, growing her real estate presence and creating a hub for emerging brands that share her mission to make a difference in people’s lives.

A legacy of empowerment

Kretschmar has made a point to focus on how ventures influence the daily lives of people. In each pursuit, she has found success by combining innovation with integrity, seeking to invest where founders genuinely believe in their product and how they can have a positive impact. 

Kretschmar remains mindful of these values as she guides new investors, seeking to expand her horizons as she continues her entrepreneurial pursuits. This commitment to innovation shows her dedication to investing and beyond.    

In this article:Investment
Avatar photo
Written By

Jon Stojan is a professional writer based in Wisconsin. He guides editorial teams consisting of writers across the US to help them become more skilled and diverse writers. In his free time he enjoys spending time with his wife and children.

You may also like:

Business

CIO Association of Canada partners with Digital Journal to elevate voices of Canadian technology leadership

The partnership will raise awareness of the vital role that CIOs and senior technology leaders play in shaping the future of business.

9 hours ago
Asher Angel Asher Angel

Entertainment

Interview: Asher Angel is in the ‘dance between pain and resilience’

Pop star and Disney actor Asher Angel chatted about his new music, which included his new single and music video for "alternate ending."

21 hours ago

Tech & Science

From fatberg to eau de toilet: Microbiology’s sweet smell of success

Microbiologists are transforming fatbergs into perfumes.

23 hours ago

Life

UK must ‘turbocharge its innovation’ to harness engineering biology

There is a prospect for change. A “small and closing window” of opportunity for the UK to reverse its decline and ensure the economic...

21 hours ago