Utah or else: Where are the hot crypto tech hubs in the U.S.?

Denver is the capital and most populous city of the U.S. State of Colorado. It is located in the South Platte River Valley on the western edge of the High Plains just east of the Front Range of the Rocky Mountains. Image by Larry Johnson (CC BY 2.0)

The ever-evolving landscape of the cryptocurrency industry continues to reshape job markets across the U.S.. This year has witnessed a substantial surge in crypto-related job opportunities, with certain states standing out prominently.

Cryptocurrency continues to increase in take-up (according to Forbes); what is of interest is the industry’s ability to transcend traditional technology hubs and thrive in various regions.

Conducting an examination, Max Coupland from the website Coinjournal.net has explained to Digital Journal the patterns relating to the distribution of crypto job opportunities across different states in the U.S.

In terms of key patterns, Utah leads with 7.42 jobs per 100,000 people, followed closely by Maryland (6.49) and New York (4.31). Hawaii surprises has 4.30 crypto jobs per 100,000, reflecting a hitherto unexpected growth and innovation in this non-tech-centric region.

Utah: Leading the Charge with 7.42 Jobs per 100k

Utah takes the lead in the crypto job market with an impressive 251 total crypto jobs. With a population of 3,380,800, Utah boasts a remarkable 7.42 jobs per 100k people, signalling a robust embrace of the crypto industry within the state.

Maryland: A Strong Crypto Hub with 6.49 Jobs per 100k

Following closely, Maryland showcases a strong crypto presence with 400 total jobs and 6.49 jobs per 100k people. The state’s commitment to the cryptocurrency sector is evident, positioning it as a noteworthy player in the industry.

New York: Powerhouse of Opportunities with 4.31 Jobs per 100k

New York, a global financial hub, claims the third spot with 849 total crypto jobs. With a population of 19,677,151, the state maintains a competitive edge in the crypto job market, boasting 4.31 jobs per 100k people.

Hawaii: Surprising Growth with 4.30 Jobs per 100k

Hawaii, known for its idyllic landscapes, surprises with 62 crypto jobs and 4.30 jobs per 100k people. The state’s unique position in the crypto job market reflects a growing trend of innovation in less traditionally tech-focused regions.

California: Tech Hub Dominance with 4.18 Jobs per 100k

California, a renowned tech powerhouse, leads in the total number of crypto jobs with 1632 positions. However, with a substantial population of 39,029,342, the state registers 4.18 jobs per 100k people, indicative of the intense competition within its thriving job market.

Virginia: Tech-Centric Excellence with 3.88 Jobs per 100k

Virginia maintains a strong presence in the crypto job market, securing 337 positions. With a population of 8,683,619, the state exhibits 3.88 jobs per 100k people, highlighting its significance as a tech-centric region.

Colorado: Balanced Growth with 3.10 Jobs per 100k

Colorado, known for its diverse landscapes, showcases balanced growth in the crypto sector. With 181 crypto jobs and a population of 5,839,926, the state registers 3.10 jobs per 100k people, underlining its emerging position in the crypto job market.

West Virginia: Small Population, Significant Presence with 2.99 Jobs per 100k

Despite its smaller population, West Virginia stands out with 53 crypto jobs and 2.99 jobs per 100k people. This indicates the industry’s potential to thrive in less densely populated areas, contributing to the state’s economic landscape.

Massachusetts: Tech Influence with 2.82 Jobs per 100k

Massachusetts, known for its tech influence, secures 197 crypto jobs. With a population of 6,981,974, the state maintains a crypto job density of 2.82 jobs per 100k people, showcasing its role in the evolving tech job market.

Montana: Embracing Innovation with 2.76 Jobs per 100k

Rounding out the top 10, Montana exhibits its embrace of innovation with 31 crypto jobs and 2.76 jobs per 100k people. Despite its smaller population, the state contributes to the nationwide growth of the crypto job market.

Coupland states: “This analysis offers a glimpse into the diverse dynamics of the crypto job market across the U.S. From traditional tech hubs to unexpected leaders, the data underscores the industry’s ability to permeate various regions, reshaping the employment landscape. As the cryptocurrency sector continues to expand, monitoring these regional dynamics will be crucial for understanding the industry’s trajectory and its impact on local economies.”