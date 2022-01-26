Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

US warns firms over doing business in Myanmar

Published

France's TotalEnergies announced it is pulling out of Myanmar due to the deteriorating security and human rights situation
France's TotalEnergies announced it is pulling out of Myanmar due to the deteriorating security and human rights situation - Copyright AFP JOHN THYS
France's TotalEnergies announced it is pulling out of Myanmar due to the deteriorating security and human rights situation - Copyright AFP JOHN THYS

The US government warned companies Wednesday to be extremely wary of doing business in Myanmar, citing the risks of being linked to a military government involved in lawlessness and human rights abuse.

Those involved with businesses controlled by the military regime “run the risk of engaging in conduct that may expose them to significant reputational, financial, and legal risks,” including breaking sanctions and money-laundering laws, according to a statement from six cabinet-level departments.

Investors and traders were warned specifically to avoid state-owned enterprises, the gems and precious metals sector, real estate and construction projects, and the arms business.

“These entities and sectors have been identified as primary industries providing economic resources for Burma’s military regime,” the statement said, using the former popular name for the country.

The statement noted that the European Union and other countries have also placed restrictions on doing business with Myanmar since the military seized power in a coup one year ago and has since conducted a campaign of severe and deadly repression against a popular opposition movement.

“The military has unjustly arrested leaders of the democratically elected government, cut off utilities and travel, and committed serious human rights abuses and other abuses against individuals in Burma, including violently suppressing peaceful protests,” the statement said.

It also noted that Myanmar has not adequately implemented standard measures to prevent terrorism financing and money laundering, exposing investors and traders to risks in those areas.

The statement, signed by the departments of State, Treasury, Commerce, Labor and Homeland Security and the US Trade Representative, stressed that it is only an advisory and not a legal order.

But it comes as a number of key foreign companies that have invested in the country have withdrawn as the military government continues to tighten control.

Last Friday, energy giants TotalEnergies and Chevron announced they were exiting Myanmar, following other large firms that have pulled out or frozen investment plans, including Norway’s Telenor, British American Tobacco, Voltalia of France and Toyota.

“The situation, in terms of human rights and more generally the rule of law, which have kept worsening in Myanmar… has led us to reassess the situation,” TotalEnergies said last week.

In this article:Business, Coup, Investment, Myanmar, US
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

A US Coast Guard image released on January 25, 2022, shows a capsized vessel approximately 45 miles (70 kilometers) east of Fort Pierce Inlet, Florida A US Coast Guard image released on January 25, 2022, shows a capsized vessel approximately 45 miles (70 kilometers) east of Fort Pierce Inlet, Florida

World

Dozens of people missing after boat capsizes off Florida: US Coast Guard

The US Coast Guard launched a search for 39 people reported missing when a boat capsized off the coast of Florida.

20 hours ago

Tech & Science

Tonga eruption was so powerful that scientists propose a new ‘ultra’ classification

The undersea volcano that erupted near Tonga on January 15 was “hundreds of times” more powerful than the Hiroshima nuclear explosion.

14 hours ago
Ukrainian forces are deployed against pro-Russian separatist fighters along a frontline in the country's east Ukrainian forces are deployed against pro-Russian separatist fighters along a frontline in the country's east

World

Biden threatens Putin with personal sanctions over Ukraine

Ukrainian forces are deployed against pro-Russian separatist fighters along a frontline in the country's east - Copyright AFP Aaron FRANCISSebastian SmithThe United States warned...

21 hours ago
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands inside a glass cell during a court hearing in Moscow in February 2021 Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands inside a glass cell during a court hearing in Moscow in February 2021

World

Russia adds Kremlin critic Navalny to ‘terrorists’ list

Russia on Tuesday added jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and a number of his allies to a list of "terrorists and extremists".

20 hours ago