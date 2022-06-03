Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

US-Venezuela business picking up despite punishing sanctions

Total imports of food and farming supplies in Venezuela were $2.4 billion in 2021, a 31.2 percent increase over 2020.

Published

Commercial exchanges between the US and Venezuela peaked at $38 billion in 2008 before a dramatic fall as relations soured
Commercial exchanges between the US and Venezuela peaked at $38 billion in 2008 before a dramatic fall as relations soured - Copyright AFP Tolga Akmen
Commercial exchanges between the US and Venezuela peaked at $38 billion in 2008 before a dramatic fall as relations soured - Copyright AFP Tolga Akmen
Esteban ROJAS

Venezuela’s imports of US food and farming products are on the rise, with the private sector driving increased business between the two former partners despite punishing sanctions imposed on Caracas by Washington.

“Venezuela was disappearing from the world of imports and exports for a while, but it’s coming back,” Luis Vicente Garcia, general manager at the Venezuelan-American Chamber of Commerce (VENANCHAM), told AFP.

“We’re at a turning point,” Garcia said.

Total imports of food and farming supplies in Venezuela were $2.4 billion in 2021, a 31.2 percent increase over 2020.

The oil-rich but cash-strapped South American country is now experiencing timid growth after a years-long recession in which its gross domestic product shrunk by 80 percent.

Purchases from the United States reached $634 million in 2021, second only to the $934 million spent in Brazil, according to a report by the US Department of Agriculture, which said that opportunities in Venezuela are improving.

Although the US figure represents a 45 percent increase from the previous year, it is still a far cry from the $1.4 billion per year seen between 2010 and 2014. In 2017, at the height of US-Venezuelan tensions, US imports were worth just $400 million.

The main purchases are grains, pasta, tinned fruit and vegetables, liquor and animal feed.

Imports are crucial for Venezuela, which only produces 50 percent of its basic corn and 45 percent of its rice needs, according to the Fedeagro union of agricultural producers.

VENAMCHAM says trade between Venezuela and the US were around $38 billion in 2008, at a time when Washington was Caracas’s largest crude customer.

– Softening controls –

That figure fell to just under $2 billion in 2021, but has increased almost 28 percent in the first quarter of 2022 compared to the previous year.

At the height of Venezuela’s economic crisis, the government of President Nicolas Maduro blamed the scarcity of basic necessities such as food, which produced interminable lines at supermarkets, on the US “blockade.”

Between 2017 and 2018, sanctions were against individuals, freezing bank accounts and barring US businesses and citizens from engaging in commerce with dozens of Venezuelan state officials.

The United States did not recognize Maduro’s 2018 re-election in a vote boycotted by the opposition. The year before, Washington imposed a series of sanctions against his government, including an oil embargo, in response to a crackdown on demonstrators.

“When the sanctions arrived… there was a reaction (by businesses): I’m not going to take part in this market,” said Garcia.

Even though medicine and food was exempt, the fear of reprisals was a barrier.

But faced with a cash flow problem, the government, which used to almost monopolize food imports, opened the doors to the private sector.

It was “around two or three years ago that the government started to let private enterprises import,” Garcia said.

Venezuela food imports have also benefited since 2018 from the lifting of tariffs.

The softening of tight currency exchange controls has also helped, as has remittances that are worth an estimated $2.5 billion to $3 billion a year.

There have also been movements on the political front.

On May 17, US President Joe Biden softened certain sanctions in a bid to promote negotiations between Maduro and the opposition, which were suspended in October.

In this article:economía, Eeuu, exportaciones, importaciones, sanción, Venezuela
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

In the city of Sloviansk, AFP journalists saw buildings destroyed by a rocket attack In the city of Sloviansk, AFP journalists saw buildings destroyed by a rocket attack

World

Russia tightens noose around key Ukraine city on 99th day of war

Russian forces hammered the last Ukrainian defences holding a strategic city in the Donbas region as the war approached its 100th day.

16 hours ago

World

Queen Elizabeth II to salute jubilee from palace balcony

Queen Elizabeth II will make two appearances on the Buckingham Palace balcony on Thursday, kicking off events to mark her Platinum Jubilee.

10 hours ago
Work continued at Tsar-Khlib bread outside Kyiv even as Russian forces advanced Work continued at Tsar-Khlib bread outside Kyiv even as Russian forces advanced

World

Bread factory holds tough as Ukraine hopes for recovery

Balls of dough file past on the assembly line and a sweet scent fills the air at the Tsar-Khlib factory.

23 hours ago

Tech & Science

Italy’s ‘Motor Valley’ proves fertile ground for supercars

The Italian region of Emilia-Romagna has "Motor Valley", an area that boasts one of the highest concentrations of luxury sports cars.

8 hours ago