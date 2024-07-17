Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

US unveils Americas-wide plan to boost semiconductor production

AFP

Published

Le secrétaire d'Etat américain Antony Blinken s'exprime devant le "Partenariat des Amériques pour la prospérité économique" le 17 juillet, 2024 à Washington
Le secrétaire d'Etat américain Antony Blinken s'exprime devant le "Partenariat des Amériques pour la prospérité économique" le 17 juillet, 2024 à Washington - Copyright AFP/File Charly TRIBALLEAU
Le secrétaire d'Etat américain Antony Blinken s'exprime devant le "Partenariat des Amériques pour la prospérité économique" le 17 juillet, 2024 à Washington - Copyright AFP/File Charly TRIBALLEAU

Secretary of State Antony Blinken unveiled Wednesday a new plan for countries in the Americas to boost production of semiconductors, which are critical just about everywhere in modern industry and a sector dominated by China.

“This initiative will turbocharge countries’ capacity to assemble, to test and to package semiconductors, beginning with Mexico, Panama and Costa Rica,” Blinken said as he opened a meeting with counterparts from 11 countries of Latin America.

Blinken said the Americas should play a bigger role in the global supply chain for semiconductors, which these days feature in everything from cell phones to refrigerators to weapons systems.

He also called for more investment in the Americas to promote the energy transition away from fossil fuels, and recalled that it is the previously stated goal of the 12 countries at this meeting to earmark $3 billion dollars for investment in infrastructure.

The ministerial meeting was being held as part of the Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity, a program which President Joe Biden launched two years ago.

The next summit of this forum is scheduled for next year in Costa Rica.

The United States is working to compete, mainly through private investment, with massive amounts of money that China is pouring into infrastructure programs in Latin America. The US says this flow of money is leaving the host countries with excessive debt.

The United States wants to work with countries of the region to diversify semi- conductor supply chains so as to chip away at the world’s dependence on China for this technology.

In this article:amlat, composants, costarica, diplomatie, économie, informatique, mexique, Panama, Technologies, USA
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Students at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology use virtual reality headsets in class Students at the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology use virtual reality headsets in class

Life

The major scams every university student needs to watch out for

Read the fine print carefully and understand the implications of acquiring credit card debt before signing up, check the legitimacy.

22 hours ago

Tech & Science

Going down the wrong rabbit hole? Peering into the Rabbit R1 API security flaw

This meant that the trust in that key was a forever kind of trust, one you couldn’t suddenly revoke.

18 hours ago
Social media users voiced confusion as they scrambled for accurate information about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump in a sea of misinformation. Social media users voiced confusion as they scrambled for accurate information about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump in a sea of misinformation.

Social Media

Trump shooting conspiracy theories flourish on X, researchers say

Conspiracy theories about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump received tens of millions of views on X, researchers said.

23 hours ago
After decades of war, motorists are taking advantage of newfound security to pit their souped-up cars against each other in races, or show off drifting skills After decades of war, motorists are taking advantage of newfound security to pit their souped-up cars against each other in races, or show off drifting skills

Life

Mitsubishi redefines ‘gender-laden’ word for Michaelis dictionary

The brand managed to change the meaning of the word 'pilota' in the Michaelis dictionary.

23 hours ago