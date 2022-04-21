Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

US Treasury announces $500 mn economic aid package for Ukraine

Published

US Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen announced a new $500 million aid package for Ukraine intended to help its government continue operations
US Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen announced a new $500 million aid package for Ukraine intended to help its government continue operations - Copyright AFP Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD
US Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen announced a new $500 million aid package for Ukraine intended to help its government continue operations - Copyright AFP Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD

The United States will provide Ukraine with a new $500 million infusion of aid to help the government in Kyiv continue paying salaries, pensions and providing services, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday.

Yellen detailed the assistance following her meeting Wednesday with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Finance Minister Sergiy Marchenko, saying it was necessary to help their government continue to function amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

“The needs of Ukraine are urgent, and we plan to deploy this direct aid to Ukraine as soon as possible to be used on most urgent needs,” Yellen said. 

“We know this is only the beginning of what Ukraine will need to rebuild. And I’m committed to working with Congress and with our international allies and partners to build on this support in the medium and long term.”

The money follows another $500 million package of support for Ukraine’s economy announced last month, and Shmyhal this week said his government needs $5 billion a month just to continue operations after the invasion devastated the nation’s economy.

Western countries including the United States have stepped up aid to Ukraine in recent days as fighting rages in the country’s east and south, and the International Monetary Fund and World Bank have ramped up support as well.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has called for more weapons, saying Ukraine still did not have enough, despite billions in Western military aid that has forced Russia to re-focus its offensive away from Kyiv and towards the east.

The IMF has warned of economic devastation both in Ukraine and abroad from the war. 

The conflict will cause the country’s economy to collapse 35 percent this year, while Russia’s will drop 8.5 percent, and the Washington-based crisis lender also said this week the “seismic” impacts of the war are spreading worldwide, lowering global growth to 3.6 percent, nearly a point lower than first estimated in January.

In this article:AID, Conflict, Russia, Ukraine, US
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Op-Ed: New Russian super-nuke restarts hair-trigger nuclear war scenarios

Russian history is typically a horror story, occasionally relieved by millions of deaths.

15 hours ago

Business

British Columbia cherry farmers use helicopters to push warm air over orchards

Some cherry farmers in B.C. are using helicopters to push warm air over their trees as cold temperatures linger.

23 hours ago
A member of the anti-narcotics police and a dog check for drugs in banana boxes destined for Italy at the port of Guayaquil, Ecuador on April 12, 2022 A member of the anti-narcotics police and a dog check for drugs in banana boxes destined for Italy at the port of Guayaquil, Ecuador on April 12, 2022

World

Hidden in bananas and tea, cocaine departs Ecuador port by the ton

The ingenuity of criminal gangs means tons of cocaine leave the port hidden in food containers.

14 hours ago
UK court defers ruling on Assange extradition appeal UK court defers ruling on Assange extradition appeal

World

Op-Ed: Assange case — Chasing the ghosts of the past using only double standards?

Is leaking information regarding war crimes an offense? Against whom?

15 hours ago