Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

US trade deficit widest in two years on imports surge

AFP

Published

The US trade deficit expanded to $78.8 billion in July, up from a revised $73.0 billion in June, said the Commerce Department
The US trade deficit expanded to $78.8 billion in July, up from a revised $73.0 billion in June, said the Commerce Department - Copyright AFP/File Patrick T. Fallon
The US trade deficit expanded to $78.8 billion in July, up from a revised $73.0 billion in June, said the Commerce Department - Copyright AFP/File Patrick T. Fallon
Beiyi SEOW

The US trade deficit in July expanded to its largest since mid-2022, according to government data released Wednesday, as imports rose more quickly than exports.

Overall, the trade gap widened to $78.8 billion, from a revised $73.0 billion in June, the Department of Commerce said.

The growth was slightly more than analysts expected and the widest since June 2022.

Businesses were likely to be frontloading imports ahead of an increase in tariffs, analysts say, given that Washington earlier unveiled plans to hike levies on Chinese goods ranging from semiconductors to batteries and solar panels.

In July, imports jumped 2.1 percent to $345.4 billion, boosted by capital goods like computer accessories, as well as by industrial supplies.

Exports, meanwhile, edged up 0.5 percent to $266.6 billion, the Commerce Department report said.

Among individual segments, exports of semiconductors rose but auto shipments and that of consumer goods fell as well.

Capital goods imports have been supported by boosts from investments relating to government incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act and CHIPS Act, said Matthew Martin, US economist at Oxford Economics.

Another source of support is the prospect of lower interest rates, he added.

“Depleted inventories and resilient consumer demand should ensure the other components of imports stay on a strong growth path as well,” said Martin.

US consumer demand has held up in the face of high interest rates, as the central bank hiked the benchmark lending rate in recent years to counter soaring inflation.

Households have continued spending, dipping into savings, supported by a robust jobs market.

A reduction in interest rates, widely expected later this month, could bring the world’s biggest economy a further boost.

Exports have had a harder time with global demand weakening and with a strong dollar, analysts noted earlier.

– China trade –

In July, the US goods deficit with China increased by $4.9 billion to $27.2 billion, as exports fell and imports picked up.

“The trade gap with China blew out in July,” said economists Carl Weinberg and Rubeela Farooqi of High Frequency Economics in a note.

“The surge in imports may reflect efforts to get goods into the United States before elections bring more tariffs on their products at the border,” the note added.

But on a quarterly basis, the goods deficit with China — a contentious issue during the trade war between both countries — narrowed to $68.2 billion in the second quarter this year.

This was the smallest since the first quarter of 2020.

“This report confirms that trade continues to drag down GDP growth at the start of the third quarter,” said Weinberg and Farooqi.

In this article:Economy, exports, Imports, indicator, Trade, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Valentina Ferrer Valentina Ferrer

Life

Meet Valentina Ferrer: International model and wellness entrepreneur

Valentina Ferrer is a model and wellness entrepreneur. She is the co-founder and CEO of KAPOWDER, and she chatted about her latest endeavors

18 hours ago
Elon Musk bought Twitter, now known as X, nearly a year ago for $44 billion Elon Musk bought Twitter, now known as X, nearly a year ago for $44 billion

Business

Op-Ed: X the horror story – It was already bad; it’s now looking lethal

The Blue Bird of Meh-ishness may sing again. Let’s hope it’s not so off-key.

1 hour ago
The BT Tower in central London is set to be transformed into a hotel The BT Tower in central London is set to be transformed into a hotel

Business

What are financial services missing when it comes to digital skills?

Given this context, it's no surprise that businesses are increasingly turning to retraining their current employees

18 hours ago
Palestinians walk past ruins in Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, more than 10 months into the Israel-Hamas war Palestinians walk past ruins in Al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, more than 10 months into the Israel-Hamas war

World

UK walks tightrope with hardened stance on Israel

The backlash to Britain's suspension of some arms exports to Israel shows the fine line the Labour government has to tread.

23 hours ago