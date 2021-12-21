Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

US to return $154 mn stolen by Sony employee and converted to bitcoin

“All the bitcoins traceable to the theft have been recovered. Rei Ishii has been criminally charged in Japan,” the Justice Department said.

Published

US to return $154 mn stolen by Sony employee and converted to bitcoin
The FBI was able to obtain the private key to access the bitcoin bought with the stolen funds, the Justice Department said - Copyright AFP/File PIERRE TEYSSOT
The FBI was able to obtain the private key to access the bitcoin bought with the stolen funds, the Justice Department said - Copyright AFP/File PIERRE TEYSSOT

The US Department of Justice said Monday it has taken action to return more than $154 million allegedly stolen from a Sony subsidiary by one of its Japanese employees who converted it into bitcoin.

According to the civil forfeiture complaint filed Monday in San Diego, Rei Ishii, an employee of Sony Life Insurance Company Ltd in Tokyo, allegedly diverted the $154 million in May when the company attempted to transfer funds between its accounts.

The money was diverted to an account Ishii controlled at a bank in La Jolla, California and he then converted the funds into 3,879 bitcoin, valued at more than $180 million today, according to the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California.

The funds were seized on December 1 following an FBI investigation, it said.

With assistance from Sony, Citibank and Japanese law enforcement, FBI investigators were able to obtain the private key, equivalent to a password, needed to access the bitcoin address.

“All the bitcoins traceable to the theft have been recovered and fully preserved. Ishii has been criminally charged in Japan,” the Justice Department said.

“It is our intent to return the stolen money to the victim of this audacious theft, and today’s action helps us do that,” acting US attorney Randy Grossman said.

“This case is an example of amazing work by FBI agents and Japanese law enforcement, who teamed up to track this virtual cash. Criminals should take note: You cannot rely on cryptocurrency to hide your ill-gotten gains from law enforcement.”

In this article:bitcoin, Cryptocurrency, Sony
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

EU set to back Novavax Covid vaccine EU set to back Novavax Covid vaccine

World

EU set to back Novavax Covid vaccine

The EU's drug regulator will decide Monday whether to approve a Covid jab by Novavax, which uses a more conventional technology.

20 hours ago

Life

Health alert: Risk of heavy metals in your cannabis supply

A new meta-analysis examines the ability of cannabis plants to absorb heavy metals and discusses the resulting health impacts on consumers.

14 hours ago
Australian reporter refused Hong Kong visa in latest media blow Australian reporter refused Hong Kong visa in latest media blow

World

G7 condemns 'erosion' of democracy in Hong Kong polls

China has overseen a sweeping crackdown in Hong Kong in response to huge and often violent democracy protests two years ago.

15 hours ago
Japanese tycoon 'excited' ahead of trip to ISS Japanese tycoon 'excited' ahead of trip to ISS

Tech & Science

Japanese space tourists return to Earth after 12 days on ISS

A Japanese billionaire was to return to Earth Monday after spending 12 days on the International Space Station.

20 hours ago