US to phase out federal purchase of single-use plastics

A sculpture titled "Giant Plastic Tap" by Canadian artist Benjamin Von Wong is displayed outside the fourth session of the UN Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Plastic Pollution in Ottawa, Canada, on April 23, 2024
President Joe Biden’s administration on Friday announced plans to phase out single-use plastics in all federal operations by 2035, as part of a broader effort to combat what it deemed a rising global crisis.

Since the US federal government is the single largest buyer of goods and services in the world, the decision could have a significant impact on global markets, spurring industries to develop new products and reducing the planet-warming emissions associated with plastic manufacturing.

“Plastic production and waste have doubled over the past two decades, littering our ocean, poisoning the air of communities near production facilities, and threatening public health,” the administration said in a statement.

Under the new goal, the federal government will “phase out federal procurement of single-use plastics from food service operations, events, and packaging by 2027, and from all federal operations by 2035.”

The move comes after the Biden-Harris administration’s 2022 decision to phase out single-use plastics in national parks and public land.

According to the nonprofit Oceana, some 33 billion pounds (15 million metric tons) of plastic enter the oceans every year, including single-use items like bottles, packaging, takeout containers and bags.

“We applaud the Biden administration for committing to phase out single-use plastics,” said Christy Leavitt, Oceana’s plastics campaign director.

The government also unveiled a new strategy, detailed in an 83-page document, targeting plastic pollution at the stages of production, processing, use, and disposal.

A fifth and final round of negotiations on a global treaty to reduce plastic pollution is set to take place in Busan, South Korea, in November.

The World Wildlife Fund has warned that unless governments reach an ambitious agreement with legally binding rules, global plastic pollution is set to triple by 2040.

