Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

US stocks sink with all eyes on consumer price data

AFP

Published

A general view shows a Wall Street sign outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York
A general view shows a Wall Street sign outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York - Copyright AFP MANDEL NGAN
A general view shows a Wall Street sign outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York - Copyright AFP MANDEL NGAN

With all eyes on back-to-back inflation data coming this week, Wall Street stocks tumbled again on Tuesday as earnings warnings tanked tech shares.

Investors may have been taking advantage of a recent upswing in share prices to cash out before the government reports on July consumer prices on Wednesday, followed by producer prices Thursday.

While the data are expected to show monthly inflation slowing from June, the annual pace is likely to remain near 40-year highs.

“There is a real concern about what numbers we can get on the inflation tomorrow, Thursday and even Friday with the consumer sentiment numbers,” said Tom Cahill of Ventura Wealth Management.

“There are a lot of things to look at between now and the end of the week and a lot of profit has been made over the past couple of weeks so I think there is a bit of profit taking going on,” he told AFP.

The three major indices opened in the red and remained there throughout the trading session.

The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index lost 1.2 percent to finish at 12,493.93, pulled down after Micron Technologies became the second big chipmaker to warn of downbeat revenue due to ongoing global supply snarls, following a similar caution by Nvidia on Monday.

“It seems that the technology sector along with the rest of the economy is slowing,” Cahill said.

The Dow Jones Industrial lost 0.2 percent to end the day at 32,774.41, while the broad-based S&amp;P 500 fell 0.4 percent to 4,122.47.

Micron — which also announced a $40 billion investment in the US chip manufacturing — dropped 3.7 percent, and Nvidia fell 3.9 percent.

In this article:Close, Markets, Stocks, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Markets struggle as strong US jobs boost Fed rate hike bets

All eyes are now on the release this week of US July inflation data, which is expected to show a slight slowdown from June.

4 hours ago
Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake pioneered high-tech, comfortable clothing Japanese fashion designer Issey Miyake pioneered high-tech, comfortable clothing

Business

Issey Miyake: seamless innovator of avant-garde style

Fashion innovator Issey Miyake shook up Parisian style with his highly wearable avant-garde designs.

12 hours ago

Business

In New York, renters desperate as soaring rents exacerbate housing crisis

Renting in New York has long been a struggle, but recently costs have skyrocketed, jumping an average 20.4 percent in the second quarter.

16 hours ago

World

Trump says Florida home ‘raided’ by FBI

Former US president Donald Trump said Monday that his Mar-A-Lago residence in Florida was being "raided" by FBI agents.

19 hours ago