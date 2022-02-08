Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

US seizes $3.6 bn of stolen bitcoin in record haul

The US Justice Department announced it had recovered more than 94,000 bitcoin stolen in 2016, currently valued at $3.6 billion.

Published

A couple accused of seeking to launder $3.6 billion in stolen bitcoin were arrested in New York
A couple accused of seeking to launder $3.6 billion in stolen bitcoin were arrested in New York - Copyright AFP Kazuhiro NOGI
A couple accused of seeking to launder $3.6 billion in stolen bitcoin were arrested in New York - Copyright AFP Kazuhiro NOGI

The US Justice Department announced Tuesday it had recovered more than 94,000 bitcoin stolen in 2016, currently valued at $3.6 billion, a record seizure.

A couple accused of seeking to launder the bitcoin were arrested in New York, the department said. Ilya Lichtenstein, 34, and his wife Heather Morgan, 31, were set to appear in federal court over the charges.

Lichtenstein and Morgan allegedly sought to launder the proceeds of 119,754 bitcoin — then valued at $65 million — that were stolen during a 2016 hack of the virtual currency exchange Bitfinex.

“Today’s arrests, and the Department’s largest financial seizure ever, show that cryptocurrency is not a safe haven for criminals,” deputy attorney general Lisa Monaco said in the statement.

According to court documents, some of the stolen cryptocurrency was sent to a digital wallet controlled by Lichtenstein, who describes himself on social media as a “technology entrepreneur, coder and investor.”

About 25,000 of the stolen bitcoin were transferred out of the wallet over the next five years “through a labyrinth of cryptocurrency transactions,” and the funds were used to buy items such as gold or digital NFTs (non-fungible tokens).

The remaining bitcoin was recovered last week by US investigators, who called on victims of the initial theft to come forward and recover their losses.

In this article:Crime, Cryptocurrency, US
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Delta Airlines calls for a national unruly passenger no-fly list

The number of disorderly passengers on commercial airplanes has skyrocketed during the pandemic.

17 hours ago
Trucks seen on Toronto streets as part of mass protests agaist Covid health restrictions Trucks seen on Toronto streets as part of mass protests agaist Covid health restrictions

World

Impasse at Canada truckers’ protest as mayor seeks mediator

Trucks seen on Toronto streets as part of mass protests agaist Covid health restrictions - Copyright MYANMAR NEWS AGENCY/AFP/File HandoutMick Gzowski with Genevieve Norman...

23 hours ago

Tech & Science

Digital downwards spiral? Data breaches show a decline

Almost one billion emails were exposed last year, affecting nearly 1 out of 5 Internet users.

24 hours ago
PayPal co-founder and conservative Peter Thiel is to leave Meta's board PayPal co-founder and conservative Peter Thiel is to leave Meta's board

Business

Conservative billionaire Peter Thiel to leave Meta’s board

Billionaire venture capitalist Peter Thiel will leave Facebook parent Meta's board, the firm said Monday, after a lengthy tenure.

18 hours ago