Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

US Republicans block vote on Biden’s Fed candidates

Published

Republicans accused Sarah Bloom Raskin (pictured), President Joe Biden's nominee for the top US banking regulator at the Federal Reserve, of being evasive
Republicans accused Sarah Bloom Raskin (pictured), President Joe Biden's nominee for the top US banking regulator at the Federal Reserve, of being evasive - Copyright AFP/File Daniel SLIM
Republicans accused Sarah Bloom Raskin (pictured), President Joe Biden's nominee for the top US banking regulator at the Federal Reserve, of being evasive - Copyright AFP/File Daniel SLIM

Republicans in the US Senate on Tuesday boycotted a vote to confirm President Joe Biden’s nominees to lead the Federal Reserve, creating a potential roadblock for the central bank as it looks to fight runaway inflation.

The Senate Banking Committee was scheduled to vote on the nomination of Fed Chair Jerome Powell for a second term, as well as Fed Governor Lael Brainard to serve as his vice chair, Sarah Bloom Raskin for the post of top banking regulator and Lisa Cook and Philip Jefferson to join the central bank’s Board of Governors.

But opposition lawmakers denied the committee the quorum it needed to proceed, and delaying confirmation by the full Senate. Powell’s term as Fed chair officially expired February 4, and there are three vacant seats on the board.

On the Senate floor, Republican leader Mitch McConnell called Biden’s choices “controversial,” singling out Cook, saying she “previously promoted partisan conspiracy theories.”

If confirmed, Cook would be the first Black woman on the Fed board.

Senator Pat Toomey, the top Republican on the banking committee, accused Raskin of being evasive towards lawmakers.

“All senators — not just Banking Republicans — deserve straightforward and honest answers from Ms. Raskin before having to cast a vote on her nomination,” he said in a statement.

As vice chair for supervision, Raskin would have the Fed “allocate capital and choke off credit to disfavored industries,” Toomey said.

The committee’s Democratic chair Senator Sherrod Brown hit back, saying, “Instead of showing up to work, to do their job, Republicans have walked out on the American people.”

In this article:Bank, Economy, Politics, US
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Solar and wind energy Solar and wind energy

World

The Middle East’s green energy transition is underway

There is a green energy transition taking shape in Middle East countries.

21 hours ago

Tech & Science

‘Don’t be Google’: The rise of privacy focused startups

The startups are taking on Google Analytics, a product used by more than half of the world's websites to understand people's browsing habits.

19 hours ago
Axie Infinity is a blockchain-based play-to-earn game that exploded in popularity in developing nations such as the Philippines during the Covid-19 pandemic Axie Infinity is a blockchain-based play-to-earn game that exploded in popularity in developing nations such as the Philippines during the Covid-19 pandemic

Business

‘Life-changing’ or scam? Axie Infinity helps Philippines’ poor earn

The source of his income is Axie Infinity, a blockchain-based play-to-earn game that exploded in popularity in nations such as the Philippines.

8 hours ago

Social Media

Names of Canada truck convoy donors leaked after reported hack

Protestors against Covid-19 vaccine mandates sit on a couch as the group blocks the roadway at the Ambassador Bridge border crossing in Windsor, Ontario,...

22 hours ago