Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

US reinstates tariff exemptions on some Chinese products

The US government announced Wednesday it will reinstate tariff exemptions for 352 Chinese products first hit with punitive duties in 2018.

Published

United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai has been negotating with China over its committment to a 2020 deal to buy more US products in exchange for the easing of tariffs
United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai has been negotating with China over its committment to a 2020 deal to buy more US products in exchange for the easing of tariffs - Copyright AFP Emmanuel DUNAND
United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai has been negotating with China over its committment to a 2020 deal to buy more US products in exchange for the easing of tariffs - Copyright AFP Emmanuel DUNAND

The US government announced Wednesday it will reinstate tariff exemptions for 352 Chinese products first hit with punitive duties in 2018, when then-president Donald Trump started a trade war with Beijing.

The exemptions lapsed in late 2020, but President Joe Biden’s administration last October began seeking opinions on which of 549 eligible Chinese products should once again be excluded from the tariffs.

In a statement, the US Trade Representative (USTR) said, “Today’s determination was made after careful consideration of the public comments, and in consultation with other US agencies.”

The exclusions are retroactive to October 12 of last year and extend through the end of 2022, USTR said in a statement.

The Biden administration has been under pressure from businesses as well as Democratic and Republican lawmakers to alleviate the tariff burden, which critics say exacerbate supply issues and drive up prices as the United States deals with a record wave of inflation.

The trade conflict between the US and China began when Trump imposed tariffs on $370 billion worth of Chinese products, citing “unfair” trade practices. 

However more than 2,200 exclusions were granted and 549 of those were extended, with most of the exclusions expiring at the end of 2020.

Washington and Beijing in January 2020 signed a so-called “phase one” trade agreement under which Beijing pledged to increase its purchases of American products and services by at least $200 billion over 2020 and 2021 — a target China fell short of amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

US Trade Representative Katherine Tai has pledged to “engage robustly” with Beijing over its commitment to the deal, but said in January that “we’re in a very difficult stage of this trade relationship” and “the conversations are not easy.”

In this article:China, Diplomacy, Tariff, Trade, US
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Activists say homelessness in New York City is at its highest level since the Great Depression of the 1930s Activists say homelessness in New York City is at its highest level since the Great Depression of the 1930s

World

‘Always on alert’: surviving homelessness in New York City

The dangers facing America's homeless were highlighted earlier this month when a man murdered two homeless men.

16 hours ago
Canada is concerned about Russian threats to its Arctic regions, which include Ellesmere Island -- seen here in this March 2017 image taken during a NASA flyover Canada is concerned about Russian threats to its Arctic regions, which include Ellesmere Island -- seen here in this March 2017 image taken during a NASA flyover

World

Canada’s Arctic security moves to forefront after Russian invasion of Ukraine

Canada's chief of the defense staff, General Wayne Eyre, has warned that "much more effort" is needed to bolster domestic security.

16 hours ago
Philippine social media has exploded with support for presidential election favourite Ferdinand Marcos Junior Philippine social media has exploded with support for presidential election favourite Ferdinand Marcos Junior

Social Media

Marcos heir wins Philippine election misinformation race

Philippine social media has exploded with support for presidential election favourite Ferdinand Marcos Junior, driven by a misinformation campaign.

18 hours ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stuns the US Congress with a speech comparing the bombardment of Ukrainian cities to the attack on Pearl Harbor that drew the United States into World War II as well as the September 11, 2001 terror attacks Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stuns the US Congress with a speech comparing the bombardment of Ukrainian cities to the attack on Pearl Harbor that drew the United States into World War II as well as the September 11, 2001 terror attacks

World

‘Prove you’re with us’: Zelensky’s rousing calls to Western MPs

Ukrainian President Zelensky has won standing ovations in parliaments across the West with impassioned addresses from wartime Kyiv.

14 hours ago