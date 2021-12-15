Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

US regulators unveil proposal to avert another Archegos

Published

US regulators unveil proposal to avert another Archegos
Gary Gensler, the head of the Securities and Exchange Commission, cited both the 2008 financial crisis and Archegos in unveiling new proposed regulations - Copyright AFP/File JIM WATSON
Gary Gensler, the head of the Securities and Exchange Commission, cited both the 2008 financial crisis and Archegos in unveiling new proposed regulations - Copyright AFP/File JIM WATSON

US securities officials proposed new rules on Wednesday to address some of the regulatory defects exposed by the collapse of hedge fund Archegos earlier this year.

The Securities and Exchange Commission announced new disclosure requirements on security-based swaps.  

The US regulator cited the role of some swap product in the 2008 financial crisis, as well as in the Archegos case, when major banks such as Credit Suisse and Japan’s Mizuho lost billions of dollars tied to Archegos.

Led by Bill Hwang, Archegos entered into transactions with several large banks that allowed for outsized bets with relatively little up-front cash. 

However, the full picture was not clear from the outside. When Hwang’s bets went the wrong way, large banks quickly liquidated positions, resulting in big losses.

The rule would mandate that any investor or group who owns a security-based swap above a certain threshold to submit papers with the SEC through its public filing system.

“The filings will be publicly available,” the agency said. “Such transparency could provide relevant parties with advance notice that certain market participants are building large positions and could facilitate risk management and inform pricing of security-based swaps.”

The SEC’s action also would prohibit “fraudulent, deceptive, or manipulative conduct” connected to these transactions, the agency said in a news release.

The SEC is opening up the proposed rule for a 45-day public comment period.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

US lawmakers probe whether Amazon misled Congress US lawmakers probe whether Amazon misled Congress

Business

As AWS stumbles, have we become too reliant on the cloud?

This is not the first time AWS has experienced these issues. In 2020 they faced a similar outage.

5 hours ago

Business

Preparing for the post-pandemic economy with AI

Too often, an AI implementation fails because it’s too much, too soon. It’s important to set priorities and focus.

20 hours ago
Putin hails 'model' Russia-China relations in Xi call Putin hails 'model' Russia-China relations in Xi call

World

Putin hails 'model' Russia-China relations in Xi call

Putin confirmed he would attend Beijing's Olympics, as both countries face increasing criticism from the West.

11 hours ago
Vienna-Paris night train is reborn, empty Vienna-Paris night train is reborn, empty

Business

Vienna-Paris night train is reborn, empty

A return of night trains to the Old Continent is seen as symbolic of the efforts to shift travel from the air back to...

19 hours ago