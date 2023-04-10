US news today: Is disinformation on the rise?

ChatGPT caused a global sensation when it was released last year for its ability to generate essays, songs, exams and even news articles from brief prompts - Copyright AFP STR

The spread of misinformation/disinformation continues to infiltrate U.S. society, with topics breaking into the news on a regular basis. In terms of examples, the team at Blackbird.AI have been tracking the influence of external forces upon news output.

The company’s CEO Wasim Khaled has provided some recent trends pertaining to misinformation / disinformation stories to Digital Journal. Khaled is a member of the Social Intelligence Lab and the U.S. Department of State’s Global Engagement Center.

In the past, Khaled has consulted and advised government agencies and Fortune 500 companies on the risks and mitigation of the escalating information warfare. Khaled’s examples are:

Pro-Moscow voices tried to steer Ohio train disaster debate

A new AP report highlights the spread of misleading claims by anonymous pro-Russian accounts started soon after a train derailed and spilled toxic chemicals in Ohio last month by using Twitter’s new verification system to expand their reach.

Khaled says this illustrates how any event that gains attention can become the next supernode of misinformation, conspiracies and geopolitical attacks on any brand, person or policy.

The U.S. Threatening Ban of TikTok if Chinese Owners Don’t Sell Stakes

The head of the National Security Agency told Congress he is concerned about TikTok being used for foreign influence operations. This introduces concerns that TikTok could be used for sophisticated disinformation campaigns by threat actors or as a political football as well as previous campaigns the team has already tracked.

OpenAI’sCEO cautions AI like ChatGPT could cause disinformation

OpenAI’s CEO told ABC News that regulators and society must be involved with artificial intelligence technology as large learning models like ChatGPT could be used for large-scale disinformation. Who controls the narrative?

Khaled says that Blackbird.AI’s RAV3N is a Generative AI tool that harnesses large language models to counteract and accelerate an understanding of the manipulated information ecosystem to give teams and analysts a fighting chance against threat actors–actively tracks disinformation campaigns and can comment on how artificial intelligence is playing a bigger role.

Misinformation targeting Black voters is rising

Russian operatives continue to use social media to deter Black Americans from voting in addition to planting subtly racist content to incite conflict between ethnicities. These campaigns become even more prevalent closer to election time.

Silicon Valley Bank

The bank, which served nearly half of all U.S. venture-backed startups, will now go down in U.S. history as the second-largest bank collapse–putting future startups at a disadvantage. Wasim is available to discuss how this event has opened a clear attack vector for threat actors to impact financial institutions and a country’s entire economy via an online narrative driven bank run.