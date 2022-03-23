Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

US new home sales fell but supply crunch eases in February

Published

Though sales of new US homes dipped in February, supply continued to expand
Though sales of new US homes dipped in February, supply continued to expand - Copyright AFP Frederic J. BROWN
Though sales of new US homes dipped in February, supply continued to expand - Copyright AFP Frederic J. BROWN

After months of high prices and scarcity, the supply of new US homes on the market increased in February, though sales fell once again amid rising lending rates, according to government data released Wednesday.

Sales of new homes fell two percent last month to an annual rate of 772,000, seasonally adjusted, and January sales were revised down sharply, the Commerce Department said 

The result was substantially worse than analysts expected.

The US real estate market boomed during the Covid-19 pandemic thanks to the Federal Reserve’s easy money policies and the disruptions to daily life caused by the coronavirus.

However, the boom started to fade as available properties grew scarce and prices surged, and now is being hit by the Fed’s interest rate hikes aimed at lowering inflation that have tightened borrowing conditions.

“We are braced for sales (to) quickly to return to their pre-Covid level and then drop to multi-year lows in the late summer. With inventory already quite high, at just over six months, the rate of price gains will slow sharply too,” Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics said.

The supply of new real estate for sale last month ticked up for the second month, rising to 407,000, an increase of 9,000 compared to January, which is equal to a 6.3 months supply at the current sales pace, the report said.

Meanwhile the median sales prices, not seasonally adjusted, fell in February to $400,600, much lower than the month prior, when it came in at $427,400. However, the average sales prices rose to $511,000 from $494,000 in January.

Sales were uneven across regions, shooting up 59.3 percent in the Northeast and growing 6.3 percent in the Midwest. But in the West, they fell 13 percent, while in the South, the drop was nearly two percent.

In this article:Economy, estate, indicator, real, US
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Agalakova she could no longer be involved in the 'lies' and 'manipulation' of Russian state TV Agalakova she could no longer be involved in the 'lies' and 'manipulation' of Russian state TV

World

Russia TV’s Paris correspondent slams ‘propaganda’ after quitting

A Russian journalist lashed out at the propaganda broadcast by pro-Kremlin media after dramatically quitting over the invasion of Ukraine.

24 hours ago
Activists say homelessness in New York City is at its highest level since the Great Depression of the 1930s Activists say homelessness in New York City is at its highest level since the Great Depression of the 1930s

World

‘Always on alert’: surviving homelessness in New York City

The dangers facing America's homeless were highlighted earlier this month when a man murdered two homeless men.

10 hours ago
Kyiv is a ghost town Kyiv is a ghost town

World

Fortress Kyiv holds breath ahead of feared Russian assault

Kyiv is a ghost town - Copyright AFP Pascal POCHARD-CASABIANCAHervé BARFilled with mountains of sandbags and weapons at the ready, Kyiv is waiting. On...

19 hours ago
Philippine social media has exploded with support for presidential election favourite Ferdinand Marcos Junior Philippine social media has exploded with support for presidential election favourite Ferdinand Marcos Junior

Social Media

Marcos heir wins Philippine election misinformation race

Philippine social media has exploded with support for presidential election favourite Ferdinand Marcos Junior, driven by a misinformation campaign.

12 hours ago