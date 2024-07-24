Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

US new home sales dip in June, missing estimates

AFP

Published

New home sales dipped in June, a sign of the lingering effects of elevated US interest rates
New home sales dipped in June, a sign of the lingering effects of elevated US interest rates - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File JOE RAEDLE
New home sales dipped in June, a sign of the lingering effects of elevated US interest rates - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File JOE RAEDLE

The sales rate of new family homes in the United States dipped in June, missing analyst estimates amid still elevated interest rates, according to government data released Wednesday.

New home sales in June came in at an annual, seasonally-adjusted rate of 617,000, according to data released jointly by the US census and housing departments.

That was below the 621,000 rate in May, according to Wednesday’s revised figures, and under the 640,000 projected by analysts.

“Many potential buyers are remaining in a holding pattern due to elevated mortgage rates that averaged near seven percent in June,” said Carl Harris, chairman of the National Association of Home Builders.

“However, moderating inflation suggests lower interest rates in the months ahead and that should bring more buyers off the sidelines.”

The figure refers to the number of homes sold over a whole year if sales continue at the rate seen in June.

The median price in June was $417,300, up 2.5 percent from the prior reading.

The data comes on the heels of a report Tuesday that also showed a drop in sales of previously-owned homes that also missed analyst estimates.

The June report on top of the weak May data show the “spring bounce in sales appears to have reversed,” said a note from Ian Shepherdson of Pantheon Macroeconomics.

Mortgage rates currently stand below their four-week and 52-week average, according to Freddie Mac.

However, interest rates remain well above their levels for most of the last decade following a series of large Federal Reserve rate hikes in 2022 and 2023 to counter inflation.

Analysts expect that a reduction in the Fed’s benchmark lending rate later this year will help mortgage rates decline further, boosting home sales.

New home sales are expected “to improve slightly” in the second half of the year, according to a note from Oxford Economics.

“Mortgage rates have fallen nearly 50 basis points to about 6.75 percent since early May and we expect rates to fall further as the Fed’s rate cutting cycle gets underway,” said the Oxford Economics note.

In this article:Economy, estate, indicator, real, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

As well as drone defences, other forms of anti-aircraft defence are in place around Olympic sites As well as drone defences, other forms of anti-aircraft defence are in place around Olympic sites

Sports

France intercepting 6 drones daily near Olympic sites: PM

The miniature flyers are sometimes operated by "individuals, maybe tourists wanting to take pictures," Prime Minister Gabriel Attal said.

22 hours ago
Alan Seales Alan Seales

Entertainment

Chatting with Alan Seales: Co-founder of the Broadway Podcast Network

Alan Seales. Photo Credit: Michael KushnerAlan Seales is the co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of the Broadway Podcast Network, a Broadway producer, and a...

23 hours ago
HPV vaccines 'substantially' reduce cervical cancer risk: study HPV vaccines 'substantially' reduce cervical cancer risk: study

Tech & Science

Advancing digital pathology with AI screening for cancer

This platform uses a computer-assisted diagnostic system called  Paige Prostate Suite in the clinical workflow.

13 hours ago

Tech & Science

The cost of email: Major carbon generating countries revealed

The information about the percentage of email users was retrieved from the reports by Statista and the reports about the number of emails sent...

18 hours ago