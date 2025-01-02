Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

US mulls new restrictions on Chinese drones

AFP

Published

Washington is mulling new rules to tackle risks from drones containing Chinese or Russian technology
Washington is mulling new rules to tackle risks from drones containing Chinese or Russian technology - Copyright AFP/File Lou BENOIST
Washington is mulling new rules to tackle risks from drones containing Chinese or Russian technology - Copyright AFP/File Lou BENOIST

The United States is considering new rules to address risks posed by drones with tech from foreign adversaries like China and Russia, the Commerce Department said Thursday.

While commercial drones are common in the world’s biggest economy, the department warned that involvement by US rivals “may offer our adversaries the ability to remotely access and manipulate these devices, exposing sensitive US data.”

The decision on new rules will fall to the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump.

In particular, the department’s Bureau of Industry and Security is concerned about China and Russia’s involvement in designing, making or supplying technology critical to drones.

The latest effort could lead to restrictions or bans involving Chinese drones — a market that China dominates.

In its Thursday notice, the department said it is seeking public feedback until March 4, including on how transactions “may present undue or unacceptable risks to US national security.”

“Securing the unmanned aircraft systems technology supply chain is critical to safeguarding our national security,” said Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo in a statement.

Flagging the risk from China and Russia, the Commerce Department said: “These countries can leverage their political and legal frameworks to co-opt private entities for national interests.”

It added that “those private entities maintain dominant market positions in the global commercial (unmanned aircraft systems) sector,” charging that this brings opportunities for exploitation.

It said both China and Russia have shown willingness to compromise US infrastructure and security through cyber espionage.

US foreign adversaries also include North Korea and Iran.

In September, Washington moved to ban the sale of connected vehicles incorporating Chinese and Russian technology, citing national security risks.

Chinese drone maker DJI, which dominates the global consumer market, has attracted Washington’s scrutiny in recent years, including for its alleged role in surveilling ethnic minorities in China.

In this article:China, Drones, Politics, Russia, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Daniel Clarke Daniel Clarke

Business

How CSV Midstream Solutions is innovating by creating shared value

How creating shared value shapes innovation and relationships with communities.

3 hours ago
US lawmakers battling to avert a government shutdown this weekend after the House of Representatives rejected a Republican-led funding bill US lawmakers battling to avert a government shutdown this weekend after the House of Representatives rejected a Republican-led funding bill

Business

Op-Ed: US Politics vs reality — Guess who’s winning. You’re not.

The fix for America is exactly what the Constitution was all about in the first place. Try it. You’ll like it.

11 hours ago
Developers' stocks are among the big winners this week after China unveiled a raft of measures to support the property sector and other parts of the economy Developers' stocks are among the big winners this week after China unveiled a raft of measures to support the property sector and other parts of the economy

Business

Housing shortfalls and fixer-uppers: The property trends set to shape 2025

While the housing market is growing, it id still falling far short of demand, which continues to push prices upward.

4 hours ago
Al Jazeera has an office in the West Bank city of Ramallah, seat of the Palestinian Authority, as well as one in Jerusalem. Al Jazeera has an office in the West Bank city of Ramallah, seat of the Palestinian Authority, as well as one in Jerusalem.

World

Palestinian Authority suspends Al Jazeera broadcasts

Al Jazeera has an office in the West Bank city of Ramallah, seat of the Palestinian Authority, as well as one in Jerusalem. -...

18 hours ago