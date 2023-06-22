Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

US home sales tick up in May but activity muted

AFP

Published

Existing home sales nudged up in May but remain lower than a year ago, according to the National Association of Realtors
Existing home sales nudged up in May but remain lower than a year ago, according to the National Association of Realtors - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File JOE RAEDLE
Existing home sales nudged up in May but remain lower than a year ago, according to the National Association of Realtors - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File JOE RAEDLE

Sales of existing homes in the United States edged up in May but activity remained muted on tighter supply and with interest rates still elevated, according to industry data released Thursday.

The rate-sensitive housing market has taken a hit as the central bank lifted the benchmark lending rate to lower stubborn inflation, while available inventory is markedly lower than pre-pandemic levels.

Analysts note that a dip in mortgage applications recently — following a rebound in rates — points to muted sales ahead.

Existing home sales, which form the vast majority of the US property market, rose 0.2 percent from April to a seasonally adjusted rate of 4.3 million, said the National Association of Realtors (NAR).

But from a year ago, sales were down by 20.4 percent.

“Mortgage rates heavily influence the direction of home sales,” said Lawrence Yun, chief economist at the NAR.

In recent months, “relatively steady rates have led to several consecutive months of consistent home sales,” he said.

Another factor, however, is available inventory and “existing-home sales activity is down sizably due to the current supply being roughly half the level of 2019,” Yun said in a statement.

While total housing inventory registered at end-May was up slightly from April, this remained 6.1 percent lower than a year ago. 

The median existing home price in May was $396,100, 3.1 percent below the same period last year.

As of June 15, the popular 30-year fixed rate mortgage averaged nearly 6.7 percent, according to data from home loan finance company Freddie Mac.

Although this was down from the prior week, it was higher than the year-ago period.

“The existing home market is effectively frozen, because most outstanding mortgages are financed at much lower interest rate than the prevailing rate,” said Ian Shepherdson and Kieran Clancy of Pantheon Macroeconomics in a recent report.

“Any would-be sellers therefore face a huge jump in their mortgage costs,” the report said, adding that many choose to stay put instead.

In this article:Economy, estate, indicator, real, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

This handout picture obtained on June 21, 2023 courtesy of GOOD Meat shows a meal made of cultured chicken for JW Marriott hotel This handout picture obtained on June 21, 2023 courtesy of GOOD Meat shows a meal made of cultured chicken for JW Marriott hotel

Life

US approves lab-grown chicken for sale

The United States has granted its first ever approvals to two companies to sell chicken grown directly from animal cells.

20 hours ago
Dual British-Pakistani nationals Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his son Suleman 19, were aboard the Titanic tourist submersible that has gone missing Dual British-Pakistani nationals Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his son Suleman 19, were aboard the Titanic tourist submersible that has gone missing

World

Father and son on Titanic tourist sub from influential Pakistan dynasty

The father and son aboard the missing Titanic tourist submersible hail from one of Pakistan's most prominent and wealthiest families.

22 hours ago
The Titanic, shown here in a photograph at a 2012 exhibit in Belfast marking the centenary of the ship's demise, remains a source of fascination and allure long after its sinking in the Atlantic ocean The Titanic, shown here in a photograph at a 2012 exhibit in Belfast marking the centenary of the ship's demise, remains a source of fascination and allure long after its sinking in the Atlantic ocean

Business

The enduring allure of the Titanic

Since it sank on its maiden voyage more than a century ago, the Titanic has had an unshakeable grip on the public imagination.

16 hours ago
Final Fantasy XVI, seen advertised on a digital screen in Tokyo, has been described as the most grown up edition of the hit series yet Final Fantasy XVI, seen advertised on a digital screen in Tokyo, has been described as the most grown up edition of the hit series yet

Entertainment

Game changer: Final Fantasy’s decades of reinvention

With its innovative plotlines and steampunk airships, video game franchise Final Fantasy has delighted fans and critics for 35 years.

22 hours ago