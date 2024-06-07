Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

US hiring surges past expectations as job market still strong

AFP

Published

US hiring surged by 272,000 in May, a significant acceleration from April, according to government figures
US hiring surged by 272,000 in May, a significant acceleration from April, according to government figures - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File MARIO TAMA
US hiring surged by 272,000 in May, a significant acceleration from April, according to government figures - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File MARIO TAMA
Beiyi SEOW

US job growth blew past estimates in May while unemployment also edged up, according to government data released Friday, underscoring the labor market’s resilience as policymakers seek to cool the economy gradually.

The world’s biggest economy added 272,000 jobs last month, up from a revised 165,000 in April, said the Department of Labor.

This was significantly more than the 185,000 increase that analysts predicted according to Briefing.com. It was also the highest level since December 2023.

The jobless rate, meanwhile, crept up from 3.9 percent to 4.0 percent, the department added.

This is still a relatively low level compared with recent decades, painting a picture of a still-healthy labor market.

But the hotter than expected figures could complicate the Federal Reserve’s calculus as it weighs the right time to lower interest rates.

The US central bank has held rates at a 23-year high in recent months, in hopes of easing demand to rein in inflation sustainably.

With the economy still adding more jobs than anticipated, analysts expect the Fed to hold off rate cuts for a while longer.

– Fed patience? –

In May, sectors such as health care and government, as well as leisure and hospitality, saw employment continuing to trend up, the Labor Department report said.

While average hourly earnings rose by 0.4 percent on-month, the year-on-year increase of 4.1 percent remains similar to the level in recent months.

Improvement in labor participation, helped by immigration numbers, have helped support net job gains, said Julia Pollak, chief economist at employment platform ZipRecruiter.

She added in a note on Friday: “A strong job market with persistently high wage growth was not what investors had hoped for.”

A robust jobs market has allowed consumers to continue spending even in the face of elevated interest rates — giving the US economy a boost.

But as households draw down on their savings and borrowing becomes more expensive for individuals and businesses, the situation could change.

Fed policymakers are watching for signs that the economy is cooling.

But futures traders widely expect officials to hold rates steady until around September, according to CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.

The Fed’s next policy meeting will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In this article:Economy, Employment, indicator, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

In Russia, anybody who receives foreign support or who is under 'foreign influence' must register as a 'foreign agent' In Russia, anybody who receives foreign support or who is under 'foreign influence' must register as a 'foreign agent'

World

Russia holds Frenchman accused of gathering military information

Russia detained a Frenchman working for a Geneva-based conflict mediation NGO, accusing him of gathering military information.

19 hours ago

Life

I’ll be late: The worst UK cities for public transport revealed

St David’s, St Asaph, Westminster, Ripon, and Swansea emerged as the top five worst-performing cities.

10 hours ago
'How to Stay Healthy in a Toxic World' book cover art 'How to Stay Healthy in a Toxic World' book cover art

Life

Review: Rodi Alexander Friedman releases ‘How to Stay Healthy in a Toxic World’ book

Floridian author Rodi Alexander Friedman released her book "How to Stay Healthy in a Toxic World."

15 hours ago

Business

Q&A: How IT teams can champion enterprise sustainability

IT teams can and should lean on their vendors for guidance on best practices that extend the life of these purchases.

9 hours ago