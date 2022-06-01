Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

US firms fret about high prices, wages but see signs of easing: Fed

Solid growth continued across the United States, even as firms faced an ongoing struggle with a worker shortage and rising prices.

Published

Trader at NYSE: © AFP/File
Trader at NYSE: © AFP/File

Solid growth continued across the United States, even as firms faced an ongoing struggle with a worker shortage and rising prices, although there were some tentative signs the tide may be turning, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday.

The central bank’s latest “beige book” survey of business conditions noted red flags in some regions where there were rising concerns about an economic downturn.

All 12 Fed regions reported growth, although a third of those said the pace has slowed, and three “specifically expressed concerns about a recession,” the report said.

Prepared ahead of the Fed’s June 14-15 policy meeting, the report offers a gauge of how the central bank’s aggressive inflation-fighting posture is affecting the world’s largest economy.

The Fed has increased the benchmark interest rate twice since March by a total of three-quarters of a percentage point, and has signaled multiple half-point hikes are likely this month and in July as it tries to tamp down the highest inflation in more than four decades without derailing the economic expansion.

In the survey conducted through May 23, the Fed found most districts “reported strong or robust price increases — especially for input prices.”

And while many firms said they were still able to pass on price increases to consumers, “more than half of the Districts cited some customer pushback, such as smaller volume purchases or substitution of less expensive brands.”

Though manufacturing activity continued to expand nationwide, retailers “noted some softening as consumers faced higher prices” — good news for Fed policymakers who are trying to cool that demand.

Americans flush with cash have been on a shopping spree, causing demand to outstrip supply and fueling price pressures amid global shortages caused by the Covid-19 lockdowns, as well as the more recent hit from the war in Ukraine.

In the Boston region, “optimism was tainted by growing fears of recession,” while in the Kansas City district, growth expectations “softened somewhat,” the report said.

The scarcity of employees was cited as the “greatest challenge” firms face, followed by supply chain disruptions, rising interest rates, inflation, the war in Ukraine and Covid disruptions, the report said.

The worker shortages “continued to force many firms to operate below capacity,” and the majority of districts reported strong wage growth.

However, a few regions “noted that wage rate increases were leveling off or edging down.”

In this article:Bank, Economy, Inflation, Rate, US
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Connie Rubio (below R) grandmother of 10-year-old Alexandria Aniyah Rubio, who died in the mass shooting last week in Uvalde, Texas, mourns with her family during a candlelight vigil for the 21 victims Connie Rubio (below R) grandmother of 10-year-old Alexandria Aniyah Rubio, who died in the mass shooting last week in Uvalde, Texas, mourns with her family during a candlelight vigil for the 21 victims

World

Uvalde lays first school shooting victims to rest

The small, traumatized Texan town of Uvalde begins Tuesday to bury its dead from an elementary school shooting that killed 19 children.

21 hours ago

Life

America’s first English settlement is now threatened by rising sea levels

Jamestown, Virginia is one of the most endangered historic sites in the nation, thanks to climate change.

18 hours ago
Local residents examine a destroyed Russian tank outside Kyiv, from which Russian forces retreated in late March to focus on the eastern Donbas region Local residents examine a destroyed Russian tank outside Kyiv, from which Russian forces retreated in late March to focus on the eastern Donbas region

World

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

President Joe Biden says the US will send more advanced rocket systems to Ukraine to help its troops repel Russian forces.

12 hours ago

World

Royal family’s biggest fan gets ready for jubilee

It takes agility to get past the thousands of commemorative pictures and teacups piled up in the London home of Margaret Tyler.

11 hours ago