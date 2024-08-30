Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

US Fed’s preferred inflation gauge steady as rate cut looms

The US Federal Reserve’s favored measure of inflation held steady in July according to government data.
AFP

Published

People shopping in an indoor market. — Image © Tim Sandle
People shopping in an indoor market. — Image © Tim Sandle
Beiyi SEOW

The US Federal Reserve’s favored measure of inflation held steady in July according to government data Friday, sustaining expectations that the central bank is on its way to interest rate cuts starting next month.

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index edged up on a monthly basis from 0.1 percent in June to 0.2 percent last month, in line with analysts’ expectations.

But from the same period a year ago, the PCE price index held firm at 2.5 percent, the Department of Commerce said.

Excluding the volatile food and energy segments, PCE inflation was also steady.

“Today’s report shows we are making real progress, with inflation falling to 2.5 percent — continuing at the lowest level in more than three years,” said President Joe Biden in a statement.

These add to signs that the Fed will gradually lower the benchmark lending rate from decades-high levels, starting from its next policy meeting in September.

The central bank had rapidly raised borrowing costs in recent years to tackle soaring inflation.

“Economic fundamentals continue to point to sustainable disinflation,” said EY chief economist Gregory Daco in a recent note.

There has been increased pricing sensitivity, easing in shelter cost inflation and moderating wage growth, he added.

“Unless labor conditions deteriorate materially in the coming weeks, we continue to expect a majority of policymakers will favor a 25-basis-points cut in September,” Daco added.

– Gradual cuts –

In July, prices for goods decreased by less than 0.1 percent on-month and those for services rose 0.2 percent, said the Commerce Department of PCE inflation.

Spending rose 0.5 percent from June to July, more than expected and accelerating from the prior month.

This indicates that consumption — which has supported economic growth — continues to hold up too.

“The concern is that spending gains are not being matched by rising incomes,” said Michael Pearce of Oxford Economics.

He noted, however, the strength of household balance sheets despite a lower saving rate.

“With the consumer still strong, the risks of a recession do not appear especially elevated, and (this) supports the case for the Federal Reserve to proceed with its rate-cutting cycle only gradually,” Pearce said.

Last Friday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said the time had come for the country to begin lowering interest rates, adding his confidence had risen that the battle against inflation was on track.

But with payroll numbers due next week, Nationwide senior economist Ben Ayers warned that “the door is open for larger decreases if economic conditions weaken more than expected.”

In this article:Consumers, Economy, Income, indicator, Inflation, Personal, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Law enforcement agencies across the world have long argued they need access to encrypted messages to stop criminal activity Law enforcement agencies across the world have long argued they need access to encrypted messages to stop criminal activity

Business

Why Telegram chief’s arrest raises ‘red flags’ for tech bosses

Pavel Durov is accused of "complicity" in running an online platform that allowed illicit transactions, child sex abuse images and other illegal content.

18 hours ago
Durov has a host of international connections Durov has a host of international connections

World

The man with four passports: Durov’s international network

Durov has a host of international connections - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File Steve JenningsStuart WilliamsThe arrest and charging by France of Telegram founder...

23 hours ago
US rules provide for the exchange of damaged banknotes -- provided that they are not the result of laundering or crime US rules provide for the exchange of damaged banknotes -- provided that they are not the result of laundering or crime

Business

Virtual lock and key: Safest places for saving in the US revealed

The study analysed different conditions, affecting cash savings, such as larceny thefts, inflation rates and number of businesses with limited pay options.

19 hours ago
Cynthia Addai-Robinson Cynthia Addai-Robinson

Entertainment

Cynthia Addai-Robinson talks ‘The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power’ and ‘The Accountant 2’

Actress Cynthia Addai-Robinson chatted about starring in "The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power" and "The Accountant 2."

24 hours ago