Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

US Fed vice chair tones down proposals for fresh banking regulations

AFP

Published

US Federal Reserve Vice Chair For Supervision, Michael Barr testifies during a US Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs oversight hearing on financial regulators, focusing on accountability and financial stability, at Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on May 16, 2024
US Federal Reserve Vice Chair For Supervision, Michael Barr testifies during a US Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs oversight hearing on financial regulators, focusing on accountability and financial stability, at Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on May 16, 2024 - Copyright AFP/File JUSTIN TALLIS
US Federal Reserve Vice Chair For Supervision, Michael Barr testifies during a US Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs oversight hearing on financial regulators, focusing on accountability and financial stability, at Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on May 16, 2024 - Copyright AFP/File JUSTIN TALLIS

A senior US Federal Reserve official proposed Tuesday a number of “broad and material” changes to new banking rules, toning down plans to tighten regulation and supervision. 

The Fed first issued the proposed changes for banks with at least $100 billion in assets last year as part of a global push to raise capital requirements, which were found to be inadequate going into the 2007 global financial crisis. 

Capital requirements are the financial buffers banks must hold to guard against potential losses. 

The Fed has received numerous responses to its proposals, including some strong criticism from some in the banking industry who saw the proposed changes as too costly for the sector. 

Speaking in Washington on Tuesday, Fed vice chair for supervision Michael Barr said “broad and material changes to the proposals are warranted” to take some of those concerns into account, and recommended re-proposing the new rules. 

Barr’s new proposals would raise the capital requirements for the largest and most important banks, known as Global Systemically Important Banks (G-SIBs) by nine percent, down from 19 percent in the original proposals. 

New requirements would also apply to all banks with at least $250 billion in assets: other large banks would see a smaller rise in their capital requirements, equivalent to between three and four percent over the long run, while the remaining banks subject to the rules would see their capital requirements increase by 0.5 percent.

In a marked departure from last year’s proposals, Barr suggested that smaller banks with assets of between $100 and $250 billion should not be affected by the new rules, “other the requirement to recognize unrealized gains and losses of their securities in regulatory capital.”

Barr said he expects his proposals, will soon be discussed and voted during an open meeting of the Fed’s seven-person Board of Governors. 

The Fed worked jointly on the proposals with two other US banking regulators, he added, in comments that suggested there was broad agreement between them. 

Assuming the proposals are adopted by the Fed, the US central bank would then allow an additional 60 days for comment before looking to finalize the rules, Barr said. 

Any new rules would likely only kick in a year after that, in line with the original proposals, he added.

In this article:Banking, Economy, Fed, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Apple chief executive Tim Cook said 'breakthrough' technology is driving breakthrough innovations like a new iPhone built for generative artificial intelligence Apple chief executive Tim Cook said 'breakthrough' technology is driving breakthrough innovations like a new iPhone built for generative artificial intelligence

World

Apple unveils new iPhone built for AI

Apple on Monday announced a new iPhone built for generative artificial intelligence as it seeks to boost sales.

19 hours ago
The US Supreme Court heard arguments in a social media case involving free speech rights and government efforts to curb misinformation online The US Supreme Court heard arguments in a social media case involving free speech rights and government efforts to curb misinformation online

Social Media

Op-Ed: Australia’s push for an age limit on social media is looking kind of weird

If this is a precedent for global social media, it’ll be a major upheaval.

13 hours ago
Apple suffered a blow in November when a top EU court advisor recommended scrapping a previous victory Apple suffered a blow in November when a top EU court advisor recommended scrapping a previous victory

Tech & Science

D-Day for Apple, Google as EU court to rule on major cases

Apple suffered a blow in November when a top EU court advisor recommended scrapping a previous victory - Copyright AFP Nicolas TUCATRaziye AkkocA top...

13 hours ago
Australia's prime minister said he wants children off phones and "onto the footy fields" Australia's prime minister said he wants children off phones and "onto the footy fields"

Social Media

Australia plans age limit to ban children from social media

Australia will ban children from using social media with a minimum age limit as high as 16.

14 hours ago