Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

US Fed vice chair says interest rates should remain on pause

The US Federal Reserve has hiked interest rates — and held them — at a 23-year high as it looks to bring inflation down.
AFP

Published

Wall Street: — © Digital Journal
Wall Street: — © Digital Journal

The US central bank should keep interest rates at their current “restrictive” levels until it sees real progress in the fight to lower inflation, a senior Fed official said Monday.

The US Federal Reserve has hiked interest rates — and held them — at a 23-year high as it looks to bring inflation down to its long-term target of two percent.

After making significant progress last year, Fed policymakers have hit a speed bump since the start of the year, with inflation coming in too hot in the first three months of 2024.

“In light of the attenuation in progress in terms of getting inflation down to our target, it is appropriate that we maintain the policy rates in restrictive territory, which it is right now,” Fed vice chair Philip Jefferson said at an event in Cleveland, Ohio.

“We continue to look for additional evidence that inflation is going to return to our two percent target,” he said, adding that “until we have that, I think it is appropriate to keep the policy rate in restrictive territory.”

The Fed said earlier this month that it does not expect to start lowering rates until it has “greater confidence” that inflation is moving sustainably towards its two percent target.

Jefferson’s comments on Monday echo those of Fed chair Jerome Powell, who told reporters in early May that “it is likely that gaining such greater confidence will take longer than previously expected.”

Futures traders currently assign a probability of close to 65 percent that the Fed will start lowering interest rates by mid-September, according to data from CME Group. 

In this article:Fed, Inflation, Rate, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Volunteers assisted evacuees being registered and receiving food before being evacuated towards Kharkiv Volunteers assisted evacuees being registered and receiving food before being evacuated towards Kharkiv

World

Russia claims more advances in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region

Volunteers assisted evacuees being registered and receiving food before being evacuated towards Kharkiv - Copyright AFP Robert ATANASOVSKIBarbara WOJAZERRussia said Sunday it had captured...

22 hours ago
Shelter and gasoline were responsible for a large part of the monthly rise in prices Shelter and gasoline were responsible for a large part of the monthly rise in prices

Business

Op-Ed: Deflation or death? Take your pick.

We live in an economic environment that doesn’t understand its own messages.

16 hours ago
Google says advances in artificial intelligence that can create realistic-seeming video or audio prompted changes to its political advertisement policies Google says advances in artificial intelligence that can create realistic-seeming video or audio prompted changes to its political advertisement policies

Tech & Science

Supersonic sound: Chinese university receives audio boost

This audio-video project is covering 22 buildings on campus, including 29 classrooms, 20 conference rooms, and a visitor centre.

18 hours ago
Dan Lauria and Patty McCormack Dan Lauria and Patty McCormack

Entertainment

Review: Dan Lauria and Patty McCormack star in ‘Just Another Day’

Actors Dan Lauria and Patty McCormack star in the Off-Broadway show "Just Another Day," which is being performed at Theatre 555 in New York.

19 hours ago