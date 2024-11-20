Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

US Fed official warns against cutting rates ‘too quickly’

AFP

Published

Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said the US central bank should adopt a 'cautious approach' to rate cuts
Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said the US central bank should adopt a 'cautious approach' to rate cuts - Copyright AFP Eric BARADAT
Fed Governor Michelle Bowman said the US central bank should adopt a 'cautious approach' to rate cuts - Copyright AFP Eric BARADAT

The US Federal Reserve should be careful not to cut rates “too quickly” and risk reigniting stubborn inflation, a senior bank official said Wednesday. 

The Fed’s favored inflation gauge has dropped sharply following a series of interest rate hikes in recent years, and now sits just above its long-term target of two percent. 

At the same time, the labor market has weakened slightly, while remaining robust overall, and economic growth has been strong. 

In response to these developments, the US central bank began cutting interest rates from a two-decade high in September, pivoting from focusing on tackling inflation to supporting the labor market.

But recent figures have shown a stubbornness of inflation in some sectors of the economy, even as the overall figure has continued on its downward trajectory.

“With the US economy remaining strong, moving the policy rate down too quickly, in my view, would carry the risk of stoking demand unnecessarily and potentially reigniting inflationary pressures,” Fed Governor Michelle Bowman told a conference in Florida, according to prepared remarks. 

“Progress seems to have stalled in recent months,” she continued, adding that the Fed should pursue a “cautious approach” on rate cuts going forward. 

Back in September, Fed officials penciled in an additional quarter percentage-point of cuts before the end of the year. 

But over the past week, futures traders have sharply dialed back their expectations of a rate cut at the December Fed meeting, according to data from CME Group. 

They now assign a probability of around 60 percent that the Fed will lower rates by a quarter point, to between 4.25 and 4.50 percent, down from around 80 percent last week. 

In this article:Banking, Economy, Fed, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Marissa McNeelands Marissa McNeelands

Business

Purpose over politics: Toast’s fight for women in tech heats up and heads south

Toast, a Canadian-founded platform championing women in tech, is heading to the U.S.

11 hours ago
Technology and innovation Technology and innovation

Tech & Science

How pirates steer corporate innovation: Lessons from the front lines

The future belongs to those bold enough to embrace risk, empower people and innovate with purpose.

23 hours ago
Sherri Saum Sherri Saum

Entertainment

Sherri Saum, Alex Temple Ward, Anika Larsen, and Charlene Tilton talk You Gotta Believe organization

Performers Sherri Saum, Alex Temple Ward, Anika Larsen and Charlene Tilton spoke about being a part of the 10th anniversary fundraiser for "You Gotta...

20 hours ago

Social Media

Op-Ed: Maybe polarizing social media was an even dumber idea than it looks

Social media needs a functional market to exist at all.  If the money’s pulling out, the message couldn’t be clearer.

11 hours ago