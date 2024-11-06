Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Business

US Fed expected to look beyond Trump win and cut rates again

The US Federal Reserve is expected to announce a quarter-point interest rate cut this week.
AFP

Published

The US Federal Reserve could cut interest rates by as much as 50 basis points
The US Federal Reserve could cut interest rates by as much as 50 basis points - Copyright AFP MANDEL NGAN
The US Federal Reserve could cut interest rates by as much as 50 basis points - Copyright AFP MANDEL NGAN

The US Federal Reserve is expected to announce a quarter-point interest rate cut this week, shrugging off the economic uncertainty raised by Donald Trump’s US election victory to continue easing borrowing costs on the back of cooling inflation.

The Fed’s two-day rate meeting began at 10:00am in Washington (1500 GMT) on Wednesday, having been pushed back by a day because of US elections, the US central bank announced. 

Fed policymakers are expected to tune out the political noise and focus instead on the health of the US economy.

Their favored inflation gauge eased to 2.1 percent in the 12 months to September -– just above its long-run goal of two percent -– while economic growth has remained robust. 

The labor market has also remained resilient, despite a sharp hiring slowdown last month due to adverse weather conditions and a labor strike.

Against that backdrop, analysts and traders are confident that the Fed will announce a quarter percentage-point cut on Thursday, lowering the US central bank’s benchmark lending rate to between 4.50 and 4.75 percent. 

“Election news will not affect the Fed’s setting of monetary conditions,” economists at High Frequency Economics wrote in a note published Wednesday, adding that they still expect a cut of 25 basis points. 

That would leave the bank’s key lending rate 0.75 percentage points lower than it was before it began easing monetary policy in September.

Beyond Thursday, Trump’s victory could also usher in some changes at the Fed.

On the campaign trail, the president-elect doubled down on his past criticism of Fed Chair Jerome Powell — whom he first appointed to run the US central bank — and indicated he would like to have “at least” a say over interest rate decisions. 

Trump’s tariff proposals have also been criticized by some analysts as inflationary, since they could put upward pressure on the price of imported goods and force the Fed into keeping rates higher in order to control rising prices. 

In this article:Politics, US, Vote
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Social Media

As the US decides, deepfake risks are on the rise

The real danger of deepfakes lies in how easily the technology can now be accessed.

19 hours ago
AiDA was just one of the AidLab projects being showcased ahead of London Fashion Week, which started Friday AiDA was just one of the AidLab projects being showcased ahead of London Fashion Week, which started Friday

Life

Ultrafast fashion: Looking good results in medical and environmental concerns

One in five had concerning levels of chemicals, like lead, PFAS, and phthalates - a group of chemicals - often used to make plastic...

14 hours ago
The raids on Netflix offices in Paris and Amsterdam to suspicions of 'covering up serious tax fraud and off-the-books work', a judicial source told AFP. The raids on Netflix offices in Paris and Amsterdam to suspicions of 'covering up serious tax fraud and off-the-books work', a judicial source told AFP.

Business

Dutch, French authorities raid Netflix offices in tax probe

French and Dutch authorities raided streaming giant Netflix's offices in Paris and Amsterdam Tuesday as part of a tax fraud probe.

22 hours ago
The US trade deficit grew by 19.2 percent in September, according to government figures The US trade deficit grew by 19.2 percent in September, according to government figures

Business

US September trade deficit widest in over two years

The world's biggest economy saw its trade gap jump 19.2 percent to $84.4 billion, said the Department of Commerce.

22 hours ago